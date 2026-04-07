Galati Yacht Sales Unveils Eight-Year Investment in Proprietary Technology, Driving the Shift to a Revolutionary New Yacht Listing Platform

ANNA MARIA, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galati Yacht Sales today announced the full rollout of a proprietary technology and marketing infrastructure developed over the past eight years that represents a major advancement beyond traditional third-party listing platforms to a fully integrated, in-house digital ecosystem.

Example of Galati Yacht Sales dashboard for boat buyers and sellers Joe Galati, President - Galati Yacht Sales

The initiative began in 2018 when Galati brought its website and technology development in-house, recognizing early that the future of yacht brokerage would not be built on shared listing platforms, but on better data, greater transparency and a more consistent client experience. Galati has developed and built a suite of interconnected platforms designed to improve every stage of the transaction process, ultimately improving the client experience.

"At a time when many are relying on traditional platforms or simply introducing new tools, we've taken a different approach," said Joe Galati, President of Galati Yacht Sales. "We've invested eight years building a solid foundation to benefit our clients with a fully integrated system that is proven to deliver real results."

At the core of Galati's custom platform is a suite of proprietary tools:

Yacht Shopper ® (2019), a personalized search and alert system with more than 9,000 users, allowing buyers to track listings, save preferences, and receive real-time updates on new opportunities and price changes.

(2019), a personalized search and alert system with more than 9,000 users, allowing buyers to track listings, save preferences, and receive real-time updates on new opportunities and price changes. Listing Dashboard (2023), giving sellers 24/7 visibility into how their yacht is being marketed, including website traffic, social media performance, and real-time market comparisons.

(2023), giving sellers 24/7 visibility into how their yacht is being marketed, including website traffic, social media performance, and real-time market comparisons. My Build (2024), allowing new boat customers behind-the-scenes access to their yacht's construction including photo updates from mold to completion.

Powering these platforms is a proprietary internal database - effectively Galati's own MLS - giving the company full control over its inventory, data and market intelligence. A key differentiator is Galati's integration of verified sold boat data, giving buyers and sellers a more accurate and realistic view of market conditions and vessel value, a feature traditional listing systems have historically lacked. Layered on top is an AI-driven interface that allows users to query listings, access key information and surface insights in real time.

"Artificial intelligence is only as powerful as the data behind it," said Galati. "Our advantage comes from combining real transaction data with systems we've built, refined and proven over time."

To support ongoing innovation, Galati Yacht Sales has developed a dedicated, in-house digital team including a full front-end and full-stack developers; AI architect; HubSpot administrator; and a full creative and marketing staff. This internal structure allows the company to continuously evolve and improve its platform while maintaining full control over how its yachts are marketed and how clients interact with the brand. The result is a more transparent, data-driven, and efficient experience designed to give clients clearer insight and better information at every step.

While technology is reshaping the process, Galati emphasizes that it is designed to enhance - not replace - the expertise and relationships that have defined the company for more than five decades.

"Sellers can see exactly how their yacht is being marketed and how it compares in the current market, while buyers get more relevant listings faster, with tools that match how they actually search," said Galati. "In addition, yacht brokers have better data at their fingertips, helping clients make more informed decisions. The customer experience remains at the forefront of everything we do."

In addition, Galati Yacht Sales remains committed to advancing the broader yacht brokerage industry, supporting and integrating digital service initiatives from the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA), a leading organization dedicated to professionalism, ethics, and cooperation within the global brokerage community.

About Galati Yacht Sales

With more than 55 years of experience and a long-standing reputation built on trust, relationships, and results, Galati Yacht Sales continues to invest in the future of the industry. As an employee-owned company (ESOP), this commitment extends across the entire organization—aligning innovation, accountability, and long-term value for clients at every level.

Founded in 1970 by the Galati family, Galati Yacht Sales operates 14 locations across Florida, Alabama, Texas, California, Mexico, and Costa Rica, including four yacht service yards. The company is one of the largest employee-owned yacht dealerships in the world and after winning Dealer of the Year, twice is one of only six firms inducted into the Boating Industry's Top 100 Hall of Fame. GYS represents leading brands including Viking, Valhalla, Princess, Prestige, MJM and Absolute Yachts, and offers new, pre-owned, and brokerage vessels backed by award-winning support. More Information: www.galatiyachts.com

Contact : Mary Strauss

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SOURCE Galati Yacht Sales