Galaxie Corporation Commissioned to Sell Assets of Major Spiral Welded Steel Pipe Producer in Turkey

News provided by

Galaxie Corporation

22 Aug, 2023, 14:29 ET

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emek Boru, a large spiral welded steel pipe producer for the oil, gas, construction, water, and waste transmission industries, is selling all of its major assets at its plant in Ankara, Turkey. Emek Boru commissioned Galaxie Corporation, a company from the United States specializing in international plant sales for the steel industry, to sell the assets on their behalf. The sale of their plant features three spiral pipe production lines, hydrostatic testers, coating lines, beveling machines, and various plant support and material handling equipment. The equipment has industry specific certifications and can be seen in operation for a limited time. For more information on this sale, you can contact Galaxie Corporation at [email protected] or on their website galaxiecorp.com. 

About Emek Boru
Emek Boru's headquarters is in Ankara, Turkey. They launched their first spiral welded steel pipe production line in 1983. Since then, they increased their annual capacity to 460,000 tons per year servicing customers all over the world for the oil, gas, construction, water, and waste transmission industries. Their facilities take on manufacturing of products in full conformity with both local and international standards. Choice of high-quality materials in production in line with its carefully set policies for sustainable quality helped Emek Boru possess and maintain API 5L, TS EN 10217-1, TS EN 10219-1/2, TS 9341 EN 10224, AWWA C210, ASTM A 252 DIN 30670, DIN 30678 Production Certificates in addition to ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001, 97/23/EC Module H System Certifications.

About Galaxie Corporation
Galaxie Corporation is the leading worldwide machinery dealer for buying, selling & stocking Tube & Pipe Mills, Slitting Lines, Cut-to-Length Lines, Rolling Mills, Rollformers and all other equipment associated with coil and steel sheet processing. Galaxie is the top machinery dealer in the world for handling plant liquidation sales for the tube, pipe, and metalworking industries having done purchases and sales on every habitable continent. Galaxie Corporation's headquarters is in Wayne, Michigan, USA.

