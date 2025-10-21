Galaxy Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) (the "Company" or "GDI") today released financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. In this press release, a reference to "Galaxy", "we", "our" and similar words refers to GDI, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and, prior to the Reorganization Transactions, refers to Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP"), its subsidiaries and affiliates, or any one of them, as the context requires.1

— Financial Highlights

Net income of $505 million for Q3 2025, diluted EPS of $1.01, and adjusted EPS of $1.12. 2

Adjusted EBITDA of $629 million for Q3 2025, driven by record results in the Digital Assets operating business and gains on digital asset and investment positions. 2

and investment positions. Total equity of $3.2 billion and holdings of $1.9 billion in cash and stablecoins as of September 30, 2025.3

— Corporate Updates

Record quarterly digital asset trading volumes, up 140% versus Q2 2025, reflecting increased spot and derivatives activity and the sale of more than 80,000 bitcoin on behalf of a client.

trading volumes, up 140% versus Q2 2025, reflecting increased spot and derivatives activity and the sale of more than 80,000 on behalf of a client. Total assets on platform reached an all-time high of approximately $17 billion at quarter end. 4

Executed a lease agreement with CoreWeave for Phase II of the Helios data center development. CoreWeave also exercised its final option to access an additional 133 MW of critical IT load for its artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") operations, bringing its total commitment to the full 800 MW of approved power capacity at Helios.

Galaxy secured a $1.4 billion project financing facility, fully funding the $1.7 billion Phase I build at Helios.

On October 6, 2025, Galaxy launched GalaxyOne, a financial technology platform that provides U.S.-based individual investors access to high-yield cash, cryptocurrencies and equities trading all through a single, unified platform.

and equities trading all through a single, unified platform. On October 10, 2025, Galaxy announced a $460 million equity investment by one of the world's largest asset managers. Net proceeds to Galaxy of $325 million will drive the build out of the Helios data center campus and support general corporate purposes.



SELECT FINANCIAL METRICS Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q/Q % Change



Total Assets $11,523M

$9,086M 27 %



Total Equity $3,172M

$2,624M 21 %



Cash & Stablecoins3 $1,910M $1,181M 62 %



Net Digital Assets and Investments5 $2,141M $1,871M 14 %



Net Income / (Loss) $505M $30.7M 1,546 %



Adjusted EBITDA2 $629M $211M 198 %









Note: Throughout this document, totals may not sum due to rounding. Percentage change calculations are based on unrounded results. N.M. is the abbreviation for "Not Meaningful". (1) On May 13, 2025, the Company, GDH Ltd. and GDH LP consummated a series of transactions resulting in the reorganization of the Company's corporate structure (the "Reorganization Transactions"). (2) Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for more information and a non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (3) Includes $1,137M in Cash and Cash Equivalents, and $773M in Stablecoins as of Q3 2025 and $691M in Cash and Cash Equivalents, and $489M in Stablecoins as of Q2 2025. (4) Consists of $8.8B Assets Under Management, $6.6B Assets Under Stake and $1.7B of assets managed by a commodity pool operator within Galaxy's Global Markets division. Of this total, $2.5B is included in both Assets Under Management and Assets Under Stake, and $1.7B is included in both assets under stake and the commodity pool operator. Each asset included in these figures generates its own distinct fee stream. (5) Refer to page 5 of this release for a breakout of Galaxy's Treasury & Corporate net digital asset and investment exposure, excluding derivatives.

— Galaxy Financial Snapshot

Net income of $505 million for Q3 2025, diluted EPS of $1.01, and adjusted EPS of $1.12. 1

Digital Assets generated adjusted gross profit of $318 million and adjusted EBITDA of $250 million, driven by record results in Global Markets and sustained momentum in the Asset Management & Infrastructure Solutions business. 1

Galaxy expects immaterial adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA from the Data Centers segment until the first half of 2026, when it is scheduled to start delivering critical IT capacity and recognizing revenue under Phase I of the lease agreement with CoreWeave.

Treasury & Corporate generated adjusted gross profit of $408 million and adjusted EBITDA of $376 million, driven by gains across digital asset and investment positions.1









GAAP Revenues and Transaction Expenses Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q/Q % Change Gross Revenues & Gains/(Losses) from Operations $29,219M $9,057M 223 % Gross Transaction Expenses $28,293M $8,630M 228 %















Segment Reporting Breakdown Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q/Q % Change Digital Assets Adjusted Gross Profit1 $318M $71.4M 345 % Digital Assets Adjusted EBITDA1 $250M $13.0M 1,817 %







Data Centers Adjusted Gross Profit1 $2.7M - N.M. Data Centers Adjusted EBITDA1 $3.7M - N.M.







Treasury & Corporate Adjusted Gross Profit1 $408M $228M 79 % Treasury & Corporate Adjusted EBITDA1 $376M $198M 90 %







Adjusted Gross Profit1 $728M $299M 143 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $629M $211M 198 %













Net Income $505M $30.7M 1,546 %



Note: Throughout this document, totals may not sum due to rounding. Percentage change calculations are based on unrounded results. N.M. is the abbreviation for "Not Meaningful". (1) Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further information. Refer to pages 10-12 for more information and a non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.

— Digital Assets

Global Markets

Global Markets delivered record adjusted gross profit of $295 million in the third quarter, driven by heightened activity across spot and derivatives trading and a record Investment Banking quarter.1

Galaxy's digital asset trading volumes increased 140% in the quarter, reaching all-time highs and outpacing broader market growth amid stronger sentiment and client activity. This included the execution of a $9 billion notional bitcoin sale, or over 80,000 bitcoin , on behalf of a client in the quarter, and robust spot execution for digital asset treasury companies.

trading volumes increased 140% in the quarter, reaching all-time highs and outpacing broader market growth amid stronger sentiment and client activity. This included the execution of a $9 billion notional sale, or over 80,000 , on behalf of a client in the quarter, and robust spot execution for treasury companies. Average loan book size expanded to $1.8 billion in Q3 2025, supported by increased client activity across the lending product suite.

In Q3 2025, the Investment Banking team acted as co-placement agent and financial advisor on Forward Industries' (Nasdaq: FORD) $1.65 billion private placement and acted as a financial advisor to Coin Metrics on its sale to Talos.



KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q/Q % Change



Global Markets Adjusted Gross Profit1

$295M $55.4M 432 %



Loan Book Size (Average)

$1,768M $1,107M 60 %



Total Trading Counterparties

1,532 1,445 6 %







Global Markets Adjusted Gross Profit: Gross Profit from Galaxy trading activity, net of transaction expenses, and fee revenue associated with the

Investment Banking business. Loan Book Size (Average): Average market value of all open loans, excluding uncommitted credit facilities.



Asset Management & Infrastructure Solutions

Asset Management & Infrastructure Solutions generated $23 million of adjusted gross profit in Q3 2025, primarily driven by more than $2 billion of net inflows into the alternatives suite and ETFs during the quarter.1

Galaxy ended Q3 with nearly $9 billion in assets under management and $7 billion in assets under stake, fueled by strong organic growth and new multi-year mandates from digital asset treasury companies. Collectively, digital asset treasury mandates have added more than $4.5 billion in assets to Galaxy, representing annual recurring fee revenue of over $40 million. 2

treasury companies. Collectively, treasury mandates have added more than $4.5 billion in assets to Galaxy, representing annual recurring fee revenue of over $40 million. Subsequent to quarter end, Galaxy's staking business completed an integration with one of the world's largest digital asset custodians, enabling clients to stake directly to Galaxy validator nodes and establishing a major new distribution channel for the business.



KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q/Q % Change



Asset Management & Infrastructure Solutions Adjusted Gross Profit1



$23.2M $16.0M 44 %



ETFs

$3,903M $3,327M 17 %



Alternatives

$4,859M $2,405M 102 %



Assets Under Stake

$6,610M $3,150M 110 %





All figures are unaudited. ETFs: Include assets in Galaxy-sponsored and sub-advised exchange-traded funds, including seed investments by affiliates, based on prices as of the end of the specified period. ETF assets include both Galaxy balance sheet and third-party assets. Changes in ETF assets are generally the result of performance, inflows/outflows, and market movements. Alternatives: Includes committed capital closed-end vehicles, fund of fund products, engagements to unwind portfolios, affiliated and unaffiliated separately managed accounts, and seed investments by affiliates, based on prices as of the end of the specified period. For committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period, Alternatives are reported as Net Asset Value ("NAV") plus unfunded commitments. Alternatives for quarterly close vehicles are reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period. Assets Under Stake: Represents the total notional value of assets bonded to Galaxy validators, based on prices as of the end of the specified period. These figures include both Galaxy balance sheet and third-party assets. Note: As of Q3 2025, $2.5B of assets are captured within both Assets Under Stake and Alternatives.





(1) Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 10 for more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (2) Assumes prices for relevant cryptocurrencies as of 9/30/2025.

— Data Centers

High-Performance Computing

Helios Data Center Campus: Galaxy remains on schedule to deliver 133 MW of critical IT load to CoreWeave in the first half of 2026 under the Phase I lease agreement.

Executed a lease agreement with CoreWeave for Phase II of the Helios data center development. CoreWeave also exercised its final option to access an additional 133 MW of critical IT load for its AI and HPC operations, bringing its total commitment to the full 800 MW of approved power capacity at Helios.

Galaxy secured a $1.4 billion project financing facility, fully funding the $1.7 billion Phase I build at Helios.

Galaxy expanded the Helios campus through a strategic land acquisition, increasing the total site to over 1,500 acres and 2.7 GW of additional potential power capacity, which remains under study by ERCOT.















Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase I + II + III



133MW 260MW 133MW 526MW



Contracted Critical IT Load1 Contracted Critical IT Load1 Committed Critical IT Load1 Total Committed Critical IT Load1















1H26 2027 2028 $1B+



Expected Delivery Date2 Expected Delivery Date2 Expected Delivery Date2 Anticipated Average Annual Revenue3











(1) Approximately 200 MW of gross power capacity for Phase I, 400 MW of gross power capacity for Phase II, and 200 MW of gross power capacity for Phase III, for a total gross power capacity of 800 MW. (2) Will be completed in phases, with the full capacity for Phase I expected to be delivered by the end of the first half of 2026, Phase II throughout 2027 and Phase III starting in 2028. (3) Based on committed contractual terms, internal estimates for capital expenditures, and assumes full capacity utilization of the 526 MW of critical IT load. Actual results may differ materially due to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which are beyond the control of the Company and its management and subject to change.



— Balance Sheet

Equity Capital

Below is a breakout of how the Company's $3.2 billion of equity capital is allocated across its Digital Assets, Data Centers and Treasury & Corporate segments.



$3.2 billion of equity capital across three segments:



~40% ~25% ~35%



Digital Assets Data Centers Treasury & Corporate



Treasury & Corporate Net Digital Asset and Investment Exposure, Excluding Derivatives

The Company's Treasury & Corporate segment maintains exposure to the digital asset ecosystem through a diversified allocation across spot positions, ETFs, equities, venture investments, private equity holdings and fund investments.

The below pie chart is representative of the Treasury & Corporate segment's net digital asset and investment exposure as of September 30, 2025.

The pie chart does not include derivatives instruments.

(1) Includes spot BTC, associated tokens such as wrapped BTC, and interests in investment vehicles designed to hold BTC. (2) Includes spot ETH, associated tokens such as wrapped ETH, and interests in investment vehicles designed to hold ETH. (3) Includes spot SOL, associated tokens such as wrapped SOL, and interests in investment vehicles designed to hold SOL, including Galaxy's investment in Forward Industries. (4) Represents spot and interests in investment vehicles that provide exposure to other digital assets. (5) Includes publicly traded securities, including those subject to a short-term lock-up.

About Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing workloads. Our 800 MW Helios campus in Texas, which has an additional 2.7 GW of power under study, positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developments in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

Galaxy Digital Inc.'s Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,137,426

$ 462,103 Digital intangible assets (includes $2,673.5 and $1,997.4 million measured at fair value) 3,785,085

2,547,581 Digital financial assets 322,949

359,665 Digital assets loan receivable, net of allowance 1,299,669

579,530 Investments 853,848

834,812 Assets posted as collateral 714,869

277,147 Derivative assets 152,579

207,653 Accounts receivable (includes $4.3 and $4.6 million due from related parties) 71,953

55,279 Digital assets receivable 4,586

53,608 Loans receivable 635,371

476,620 Prepaid expenses and other assets 78,851

26,892 Total current assets 9,057,186

5,880,890 Non-current assets





Digital assets receivable 16,846

7,112 Investments (includes $1,184.0 and $745.5 million measured at fair value) 1,252,354

808,694 Digital intangible assets 56,500

20,979 Loans receivable, non-current 7,300

— Property and equipment, net 874,059

237,038 Other non-current assets 195,812

107,105 Goodwill 62,659

58,037 Total non-current assets 2,465,530

1,238,965 Total assets $ 11,522,716

$ 7,119,855 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Derivative liabilities 67,400

165,858 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (includes $0.0 and $96.9 million due to related parties) 421,355

281,531 Digital assets borrowed 3,055,182

1,497,609 Payable to customers 87,249

19,520 Loans payable 316,916

510,718 Collateral payable 2,547,179

1,399,655 Other current liabilities 235,161

13,034 Total current liabilities 6,730,442

3,887,925 Non-current liabilities





Notes payable 1,150,287

845,186 Digital assets borrowed - non-current 9,580

— Other non-current liabilities (includes $43.6 and $0.0 million due to related parties) 460,088

192,392 Total non-current liabilities 1,619,955

1,037,578 Total liabilities 8,350,397

4,925,503 Equity





GDH LP Unit Holders —

2,194,352 Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized and 179,312,261 issued and outstanding 179

— Convertible Class B common stock,$0.0000000001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 201,885,332 issued and outstanding —

— Additional Paid in Capital 1,223,981

— Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,605)

— Retained Earnings 540,811

— Total stockholders' equity(1) 1,762,366

2,194,352 Noncontrolling interest 1,409,953

— Total equity 3,172,319

2,194,352 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,522,716

$ 7,119,855



(1) For periods prior to the Reorganization Transactions, represents total GDH LP Unit Holders' Capital.

Galaxy Digital Inc.'s Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024















Revenues 28,401,871

8,570,657

50,039,632

26,788,920 Gains / (losses) from operations 816,982

141,633

1,091,745

616,504 Revenues and gains / (losses) from operations 29,218,853

8,712,290

51,131,377

27,405,424 Operating expenses:













Transaction expenses 28,292,777

8,536,135

49,869,727

26,659,061 Impairment of digital assets 197,702

108,466

437,608

190,939 Compensation and benefits 85,048

57,290

206,970

179,614 General and administrative 58,700

23,931

164,516

65,883 Technology 11,515

7,576

33,000

21,424 Professional fees 14,451

10,927

58,014

38,247 Notes interest expense 14,415

7,105

42,726

21,121 Total operating expenses 28,674,608

8,751,430

50,812,561

27,176,289 Other income / (expense):













Unrealized gain / (loss) on notes payable - derivative —

(2,858)

(35,544)

(15,144) Other income / (expense), net 957

783

2,547

2,608 Total other income / (expense) 957

(2,075)

(32,997)

(12,536) Net income / (loss) before taxes $ 545,202

$ (41,215)

$ 285,819

$ 216,599 Income taxes expense / (benefit) 40,145

(7,885)

45,503

(12,602) Net income / (loss) $ 505,057

$ (33,330)

$ 240,316

$ 229,201 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax













Change in fair value of cash flow hedges (2,605)

—

(2,605)

— Other comprehensive income (loss) (2,605)

—

(2,605)

— Comprehensive income (loss) $ 502,452

$ (33,330)

$ 237,711

$ 229,201 Comprehensive income / (loss) attributed to:













Class B Unit holders of GDH LP —

(21,079)

(204,745)

156,483 Noncontrolling interests 296,589

—

332,034

— Class A common stockholders of the Company(1) $ 205,863

$ (12,251)

$ 110,422

$ 72,718















Net income / (loss) per Class A common stock(2)













Basic $ 1.19

$ (0.10)

$ 0.76

$ 0.61 Diluted $ 1.01

$ (0.10)

$ 0.56

$ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute net income / (loss) per share(3)













Basic 174,709,471

125,360,919

148,730,331

118,988,998 Diluted 221,463,809

341,208,036

375,881,574

132,996,975

(1) For periods prior to the Reorganization Transactions, represents net income / (loss) attributable to Class A Units of GDH LP

(2) For periods prior to the Reorganization Transactions, represents net income / (loss) per Class A Unit of GDH LP

(3) For periods prior to the Reorganization Transactions, represents weighted average Class A Units of GDH LP used to calculate net income / (loss) per unit

Ownership of GDH LP Limited Partnership Interests





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



Ownership

% interest

Ownership

% interest Galaxy Digital Inc. (1)

179,312,261

47.0 %

—

— % Noncontrolling interests (1)

201,885,332

53.0 %

—

— % Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (1)

—

— %

127,577,780

37.1 % Class B Unit Holders (1)

—

— %

215,862,343

62.9 % Total

381,197,593

100.0 %

343,440,123

100.0 %



(1) As a result of the Reorganization Transactions, on May 13, 2025, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. was acquired by Galaxy Digital Inc. and the Class B Unit Holders of GDH LP became noncontrolling interests of Galaxy Digital Inc. The change in relative ownership interests between December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025 is primarily due to sale of shares by Galaxy Digital Inc. and conversion of Class B units during the period.

Reconciliation of Revenue and Gains/(Losses) from Operations

The following table reconciles Revenues and gains / (losses) from operations to adjusted gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands)

Digital Assets

Data Centers

Treasury and

Corporate

Total Revenues and gains / (losses) from operations

$ 28,805,865

$ 2,662

$ 410,326

$ 29,218,853 Less: Transaction expenses

28,290,508

—

2,269

28,292,777 Less: Impairment of digital assets

197,702

—

—

197,702 Adjusted gross profit

$ 317,655

$ 2,662

$ 408,057

$ 728,374





Three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands)

Digital Assets

Data Centers

Treasury and

Corporate

Total Revenues and gains / (losses) from operations

$ 8,711,215

$ —

$ 345,434

$ 9,056,649 Less: Transaction expenses

8,596,478

—

33,462

8,629,940 Less: Impairment of digital assets

43,307

—

84,170

127,477 Adjusted gross profit

$ 71,430

$ —

$ 227,802

$ 299,232

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles the Company's adjusted EBITDA figures to net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025:

(in thousands)

Digital Assets

Data Centers

Treasury and

Corporate

Three Months

Ended

September

30, 2025 Net income / (loss)

$ 234,392

$ 2,104

$ 268,561

$ 505,057 Add back:















Equity based compensation

11,989

1,645

8,423

22,057 Notes interest expense and other expense

—

—

14,415

14,415 Taxes

—

—

40,145

40,145 Depreciation and amortization expense

3,812

—

3,585

7,397 Unrealized (gain) / loss on notes payable – derivative

—

—

—

— Mining related impairment loss / loss on disposal

—

—

38,027

38,027 Settlement expense

—

—

1,810

1,810 Other (income) / expense, net

(272)

(90)

(595)

(957) Reorganization and domestication costs

—

—

1,401

1,401 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 249,921

$ 3,659

$ 375,772

$ 629,352

(in thousands)

Digital Assets

Data Centers

Treasury and

Corporate

Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Net income / (loss)

$ (2,535)

$ —

$ 33,226

$ 30,691 Add back:















Equity based compensation

11,826

—

6,957

18,783 Notes interest expense and other expense

—

—

12,042

12,042 Taxes

—

—

11,470

11,470 Depreciation and amortization expense

3,560

—

3,898

7,458 Mining related impairment loss / loss on disposal

—

—

15

15 Unrealized (gain) / loss on notes payable – derivative









125,150

125,150 Settlement expense

—

—

1,557

1,557 Other (income) / expense, net

112

—

(918)

(806) Reorganization and domestication costs

—

—

4,867

4,867 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,963

$ —

$ 198,264

$ 211,227

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share

The adjusted income (loss) per share represents the diluted income (loss) per Class A common stock assuming all outstanding noncontrolling interest holders exchanged their LP units in GDH LP for Class A common stock of the Company. In periods where the noncontrolling interest is already included in the GAAP diluted income (loss) per share, the adjusted income (loss) per share is identical to the GAAP income (loss) per share.

The following table reconciles the Company's adjusted income (loss) per share figures to diluted income (loss) per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except for share data and per share amounts)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 Net income used to calculate diluted EPS

$ 223,156

$ (33,330)

$ 209,257

$ 72,718 Noncontrolling interest income, net of tax

253,139

—

—

156,483 Net income used to calculate adjusted income (loss) per share

$ 476,295

$ (33,330)

$ 209,257

$ 229,201

















Weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares for the

purposes of diluted income (loss) per share

221,463,809

341,208,036

375,881,574

132,996,975 Noncontrolling interest weighted average shares outstanding

202,646,202

—

—

215,894,031 Weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares for the

purposes of Adjusted income (loss) per share

424,110,011

341,208,036

375,881,574

348,891,006

















Adjusted income (loss) per share

$ 1.12

$ (0.10)

$ 0.56

$ 0.66

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

