Galaxy Data Centers appoints Ash Roberts as Vice President, Commercial, to head up next phase of growth

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Topping off a spectacular 2025 for Galaxy Data Centres, which started in January with the acquisition of the Redhill Data Centre in Greater London, the leadership team has bolstered its UK operations by appointing Ash Roberts as Vice President, Commercial. An experienced technology sales leader, joining Galaxy is a natural next step for Roberts who has achieved results by bringing a customer-centric approach to the data centre and telco sectors, identifying opportunities for market differentiation.

Roberts also brings a track record of forging strategic partnerships and building high-performing teams, which will be invaluable as he looks to advance the value of the Galaxy proposition. Rather than selling "everything to everyone," he will target best-fit customers that will see exceptional value from Galaxy services – enterprise and hyperscale customers that align with the company's core capabilities and expect a customer-centric experience.

He said, "I've already seen firsthand how Galaxy delivers meaningful outcomes for customers through smart energy procurement and continuous innovation, resulting in a 30% reduction in energy costs. This capability creates a genuine competitive advantage, and I'm excited to bring that value to both new and existing customers."

Dave Misra, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Galaxy, said, "Ash's hands-on work with both enterprise and hyperscale clients, along with his familiarity with the importance of strategic customer targeting and long-term relationship building, makes him a perfect fit for Galaxy as we look to enter a new phase of growth."

Galaxy's commitment to energy efficiency and its focus on developing AI-ready, sustainable data centres were key drivers in Roberts' decision to join the company. He will lead the expansion into new markets and take commercial responsibility for the Redhill Data Centre, a site that demonstrates Galaxy's ability to unlock opportunities in a highly constrained energy market by securing 15MWs of available capacity in London.

"We operate in an increasingly competitive landscape – new entrants emerge rapidly and global players continually strengthen their propositions. To win, we must create blue oceans of differentiation and value," said Roberts. "I believe Galaxy is uniquely positioned to do exactly that."

