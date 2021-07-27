Galaxy Diagnostics Launches Broadest IFA Serology Panel Available for Bartonella Infection

DURHAM, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Diagnostics, Inc., the science leader in sample enrichment powered testing solutions for elusive flea and tick-borne pathogens, today announced the launch of the most comprehensive Bartonella IFA Serology (IgG) Panel commercially available for human health testing.

This expanded antibody test panel provides evidence of exposure to four zoonotic Bartonella species: Bartonella henselae, Bartonella quintana, Bartonella koehlerae, and Bartonella vinsonii berkhoffii. With over 30 identified species and more than 10 species implicated in human disease, Bartonella species infection is one of the more important emerging infectious diseases on the clinical radar today.

Bartonella species are known to cause a range of diseases in people, including cat scratch disease, trench fever, culture negative endocarditis, rheumatologic disease, neurobartonellosis, vasoproliferative tumors, optic neuritis and other diseases. The new four species panel provides important advantages over standard antibody testing, namely:

Identifies positive cases missed by conventional antibody testing

Detects IgG antibodies against 4 most common Bartonella species implicated in human disease

species implicated in human disease Advances Bartonella testing for high-risk populations, such as veterinary workers

Indirect immunofluorescence assay (IFA) testing for bartonellosis determines the presence or absence of antibodies to a single Bartonella species within patient serum samples. Clinically, measured antibody levels (titers) are considered to be indicative of an individual's prior exposure or current immune response against a specific pathogen. The presence of antibodies indicates that a patient has been exposed to a particular species of Bartonella. High titers against a Bartonella species are indicative of active infection, according to established medical guidelines for cat scratch disease and Bartonella endocarditis.

"Advancing the sensitivity of existing test offerings is central to our mission to bring the most scientifically advanced diagnostic test options to the forefront of flea and tick-borne disease", said Galaxy CEO Amanda Elam. "Bartonella species infection represents an important and fast-growing area of emerging infectious disease. A growing body of published research suggests these pathogens play a key role in chronic illness, from cancer etiology to heart and liver infection, especially for those individuals with high exposure to fleas, ticks, lice, and animals. We are committed to improving the broadest, most sensitive and specific test options for these elusive, low abundance pathogens. The path to better patient care in this area of emerging infectious disease starts with more reliable and accurate testing developed by global experts in flea and tick-borne disease."

Galaxy advocates for a new standard of care in Bartonellosis testing and recommends a combination diagnostic protocol with Bartonella Digital ePCR™ to confirm active infection and the newly expanded Bartonella IFA Serology Panel to detect the presence of IgG antibodies.

About Galaxy Diagnostics



Galaxy Diagnostics is a privately held medical laboratory located in Research Triangle Park offering the only testing solutions powered by revolutionary sample enrichment technologies for elusive flea and tick borne pathogens. The company's mission is to "Go Beyond" the limits of conventional detection by driving scientific innovation, creating new clinical knowledge through research and publication, and providing medical education and excellent customer support to healthcare providers, veterinarians, patients, and research customers in this important area of emerging infectious disease.

