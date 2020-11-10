Galaxy Diagnostics Launches the Most Sensitive Test Available for Direct Detection of Lyme Disease

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Diagnostics, Inc., the science leader in sample enrichment powered testing solutions for elusive flea and tick-borne pathogens, today announced the launch of the Nanotrap® Urine Test for Lyme Borreliosis. This urine-based Lyme antigen test provides the most sensitive direct detection of Borrelia burgdorferi infection at all stages of the disease. The test provides advantages antibody testing does not, namely:

Identifies positive cases missed by CDC-recommended Two-Tiered Testing (TTT)

Reduces concern for false positive results via direct detection of OspA proteins

Uses easy-to-collect urine sample

The revolutionary test greatly increases the likelihood of Lyme disease confirmation via innovative Nanotrap® technology developed by Ceres Nanosciences. Nanotrap® particles capture and concentrate low abundance Outer surface protein A (OspA) in urine samples confirmed by a highly sensitive Western blot.

Published data shows that the Nanotrap Urine Test is very effective for confirmation of early stage Lyme borreliosis in patients with EM rashes (24/24). Galaxy validation data (unpublished) shows that the Nanotrap® Urine Test will often confirm active infection in patients with negative TTT results. Further research is needed to confirm clinical utility for other presentations of Lyme borreliosis, including Lyme arthritis, Lyme carditis, and neuroborreliosis.

"The addition of the Nanotrap® test aligns with our mission to bring the most scientifically advanced, most sensitive and most accurate sample enrichment testing to the forefront of flea and tick borne disease", said Galaxy CEO Amanda Elam. "Lyme disease is the fastest growing tick-borne illness in the United States. We are committed to improving the standard of care around detection of these elusive, underlying pathogens to catalyze improved clinical protocols for millions of patients globally."

Galaxy advocates for a new standard of care in Lyme Borreliosis testing and recommends a combination diagnostic protocol with Nanotrap® Urine test to confirm active infection and the CDC recommended TTT to detect the presence of antibodies.

About Galaxy Diagnostics

Galaxy Diagnostics offers the only testing solutions powered by revolutionary sample enrichment technologies for elusive flea and tick borne pathogens. The company's mission is to "Go Beyond" the limits of conventional detection by driving scientific innovation, creating new clinical knowledge through research and publication and providing medical education and excellent customer support to healthcare providers, veterinarians, patients, and research customers in this important area of emerging infectious disease.

About Ceres Nanosciences

Ceres Nanosciences is a privately held company, located in Northern Virginia, focused on incorporating its novel Nanotrap® particle technology into a range of diagnostic products and workflows. The Nanotrap® particle technology can improve diagnostic testing by capturing, concentrating, and preserving low abundance analytes from biological samples. The Nanotrap® particle technology was developed with support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Schmidt Futures, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

