Galaxy Integrates with Coinbase Prime to Expand Institutional Access to Secure and Scalable Staking Solutions

This integration combines Galaxy's robust staking infrastructure with Coinbase's trusted custody, powering the next wave of institutional adoption

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) today announced its integration with Coinbase Prime (NASDAQ: COIN) – a secure, full service platform that combines deep liquidity and institutional-grade custody supporting institutions by powering their staking solutions. Through this collaboration, Coinbase Prime clients can seamlessly access Galaxy's high-performance staking infrastructure – placing Galaxy among the short list of carefully selected staking providers Coinbase has integrated directly into its platform.

As digital assets enter a new phase of institutional adoption, the largest and most influential allocators require more than just rewards – they need the ability to seamlessly diversify their staking activity and generate liquidity against their staked assets. This integration positions Galaxy and Coinbase Prime as a powerful custodial, staking, and liquidity solution for ETFs and ETPs, pairing Coinbase's trusted custody with Galaxy's globally distributed validator network.

"This Coinbase integration underscores the maturation of the staking ecosystem and the rising demand from institutions for safe, reliable, and scalable digital asset services," said Zane Glauber, Head of Blockchain Infrastructure at Galaxy. "We're proud to be a part of Coinbase's selective network of integrations, giving institutions seamless access to Galaxy's robust infrastructure from a leading institutional custody solution."

Beyond staking, Galaxy offers trading, lending, and liquidity solutions, giving institutional clients a comprehensive platform for deploying digital assets productively and moving beyond passive allocation toward advanced, capital-efficient strategies.

"With Galaxy's proven validator infrastructure integrated into the Coinbase custody ecosystem, institutions can now diversify stake across even more established staking providers," said Lewis Han, Head of Staking Sales at Coinbase. "Coinbase is highly selective in its integrations, and Galaxy's scale, expertise, and reliability make them a natural fit as we expand institutional access to staking."

With approximately $6.6 billion in assets under stake1, Galaxy is delivering the secure, scalable infrastructure necessary to support long-term institutional participation in the cryptoeconomy. This integration with Coinbase marks the fourth custodial integration Galaxy's Blockchain Infrastructure team has announced in 2025 – following its collaborations with Fireblocks , Zodia Custody and BitGo earlier this year – and is further supported by GK8, Galaxy's institutional self-custody technology platform.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing workloads. Our 800 MW Helios campus in Texas, which has an additional 2.7 GW of power under study, positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developments in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

