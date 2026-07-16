Galaxy Launches Institutional Vault Curator

Bringing institutional risk infrastructure and operational expertise to onchain yield strategies on Morpho, with native distribution through Fireblocks Earn

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) today announced the launch of Galaxy Curator, an institutional vault curation offering built on Morpho. Galaxy Curator vaults are accessible through Fireblocks Earn, giving more than 2,400 institutional clients access to curated onchain yield strategies from within the infrastructure they already operate on.

Institutional stablecoin balances routinely sit idle between deployment cycles, settlement windows, and operational holds because the infrastructure required to put that capital to work has not existed at scale. Galaxy Curator changes that. Allocators, corporate treasuries, and other institutions can now access curated onchain yield strategies backed by Galaxy's institutional risk framework, with assets held at the protocol level and no delegation of control required. Through Fireblocks Earn, access runs through the same approval workflows, transaction signing, and policy controls institutions already use. There is no separate decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure to build or maintain.

"Institutions have been asking for a way to put stablecoin capital to work onchain without building the operational stack themselves," said Zane Glauber, Global Head of Distribution at Galaxy. "Galaxy Curator applies the same risk discipline we run across our lending and trading businesses to onchain markets, and the Fireblocks integration means clients can access it without changing how they operate."

"Institutional capital has been sitting idle on the blockchain for years waiting for trusted infrastructure to emerge. Now, with Galaxy on Fireblocks Earn, institutions get best-in-class digital asset security built into the same platform as the risk discipline, collateral standards, and operational controls that serious treasury strategy actually demands. The ones that move first will have a digital asset yield advantage that compounds every quarter," said Tal Zackon, SVP Treasury at Fireblocks.

Galaxy Curator draws on the firm's broader institutional platform, including an average loan book of $1.4 billion1, over $3 billion in staked assets across five custodian integrations, and a distribution network reaching more than 1,600 institutional counterparties globally2. The collateral standards, exposure limits, and market monitoring that govern Galaxy's OTC trading and lending business are applied directly to its vault curation practice.

___________________________________ 1 For the period December 31, 2025, through March 31, 2026. 2 As of 3/31/26.

Galaxy Curator launches with two vault configurations, both built on Morpho's open, modular architecture for implementing scalable, custom onchain strategies with systematic risk management. The vaults are designed for different risk and yield objectives3:

Quality Vaults allocate stablecoin liquidity across markets collateralized exclusively by blue-chip assets, selected and monitored on the basis of collateral quality, liquidity depth, and liquidation robustness. Structured for capital preservation, with yield treated as a secondary consideration.

allocate liquidity across markets collateralized exclusively by blue-chip assets, selected and monitored on the basis of collateral quality, liquidity depth, and liquidation robustness. Structured for capital preservation, with yield treated as a secondary consideration. Enhanced Vaults extend allocation to higher-yielding collateral types, including liquid restaking tokens, Pendle principal tokens, and Ethena products, targeting incremental yield with a wider risk profile.

For more information, visit https://curation.galaxy.com/.

_______________________________ 3 Both vault configurations carry additional risk factors, including market, smart contract, and liquidity risk, and depositors should understand the tier and associated exposures before participating.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Disclaimer

With respect to UK recipients, this communication has been prepared by Galaxy Curation LLC, and is directed only at: (i) investment professionals (within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the "FPO"); (ii) persons or entities of a kind described in article 49 of the FPO; and (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication has not been approved by an authorised person. Any investment to which this communication relates is available only to (and any investment activity to which it relates will be engaged only with) such relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about onchain business, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to our blockchain infrastructure and staking business; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency and AI/HPC industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (5) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (6) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (7) any delay or failure to consummate the Company's business mandates or achieve its business pipeline goals; (8) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business; (9) technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits; and (10) those other risks contained in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, available on Galaxy's profile at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

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SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.