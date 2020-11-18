Galaxy Magnesium and the Institute of Metal Research Unite Leaders of Global Industry in Historic Conference

The conference proclaims a broad multi-industry commitment to answering global climate change by using magnesium -- the lightweight, green, sustainable metal -- as an alternative to steel and aluminum for a more balanced future economy. Hundreds of delegates will gather to explore how the world can benefit from cutting-edge research and creative applications of magnesium alloys, in a display of international teamwork and citizen diplomacy. China, as the host nation, is demonstrating its commitment to serving as a responsible supplier, manufacturer and source of technology for magnesium, in a setting of open exchange.

Michael North, Chairman of Galaxy Magnesium, which is based in New York, said, "We're honored to help with this global dialog, to bring outstanding scientific and business leaders together for this event. Magnesium is transforming many industries -- automotive, aerospace, construction, energy, health and pharmaceuticals and more -- with its unique qualities of lightness and strength. These are the people and organizations who are making it happen, and we're humbled to be part of it: business and research, serving as a channel to international collaboration and, ultimately, as a bridge to peace through balanced commerce."

The Institute of Metal Research (IMR) is part of the prestigious Chinese Academy of Sciences. Galaxy has appointed Professor Yang Yuansheng, the Research Group Leader at IMR, as its Senior Science Advisor, to identify and validate new applications of magnesium for international clients.

Professor Yang said, "Every day, we address new challenges and opportunities with magnesium. Galaxy is bringing interesting applications -- in transportation, health, sports, oil and gas production, energy storage -- from a diverse set of people worldwide. We're happy to share the best of China's scientific resources in magnesium with the international community, so that magnesium markets and technology will expand and flourish."

Greg Gill, the President of SRO Motorsports America, will talk about how the expanding world of auto racing has frequently been the incubator of innovation in transportation -- and how magnesium may be the next new technology to drive significant advances in lightweighting in the automotive industry.

SRO supports the work of Galaxy Motion in sponsoring an open industry forum, which will have its China debut at the Conference. The non-profit group is called the Flying Tigers Institute, and is dedicated to the heroes of World War II from China and America, who fought to preserve a future of liberty for their people.

The conference is being held at the Shenyang Royal Wanxin Hotel, No. 390 Qingnian Avenue, Shenyang, China. It begins on Thursday, November 19 and runs through Sunday, November 22.



Complimentary access via Zoom meetings will be provided, with the support of IMR and Galaxy. For those who wish to participate, the Zoom meeting schedule is posted here, with international times: https://galaxymagnesium.com/conference-invitation

About Galaxy Magnesium

Galaxy is the world's premiere direct source of magnesium, revolutionizing entire industries with light, strong, versatile, durable and green magnesium – superior in many ways to steel or aluminum alloys. An international company based in the United States, Galaxy is streamlining global supply chains, offering custom alloys for unparalleled performance and delivering Galaxy Magnesium to pave the way to a lightweight future through reasonable, stable cost, guaranteed quality commercial magnesium. With offices in America, Europe and Asia, Galaxy is well positioned to responsively serve global markets.

