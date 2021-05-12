Galaxy Medical and Japan Lifeline Enter Distribution Agreement For Novel Pulsed Electric Field Focal Ablation Catheter

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Medical (Galaxy) and Japan Lifeline (JLL) today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the ALPHA1 ablation catheter in the United States, developed by Japan Lifeline for use with the Galaxy CENTAURI™ Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) System. Under the terms of the agreement, Galaxy will pursue US regulatory approval for ALPHA1 in support of eventual commercialization of the CENTAURI PEF System.

For 40 years, Japan Lifeline has generated extensive experience in developing and manufacturing premium diagnostic and therapeutic electrophysiology catheters. ALPHA1 was engineered to handle the increased electrical demands associated with PEF therapy, without sacrificing the handling, flexibility or feel that physicians expect.

ALPHA1 has an 8 French outer diameter, 4mm platinum ablation tip and a full 180 degrees of bilateral deflection. It was optimized to work with the two major inventions that are unique to the CENTAURI PEF System:

The proprietary WAVE1 waveform reduces muscle stimulation and eliminates microbubbles seen with other PEF ablation products that can cause strokes.

The proprietary CENTAURI Connect box allows physicians to perform PEF ablation procedures with focal catheters and mapping systems they currently use for routine radiofrequency procedures, saving training time, workflow adjustments, and cost.

"We have long sought to bring our outstanding ablation technologies to the US market. In this partnership with Galaxy and their expertise in PEF technology, we aim to be at the forefront of innovation in ablation, bringing new therapies to the millions of people worldwide who suffer from cardiac arrhythmias," said Kei Suzuki, CEO of Japan Lifeline.

"We are thrilled to partner with Japan Lifeline on the first focal PEF system. Over the last several months, Galaxy and JLL engineers have collaborated to design ALPHA1, allowing PEF energy to target a wide array of arrhythmias," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, M.D., CEO of Galaxy Medical. "We chose to start with a focal approach because 87% of catheter ablations worldwide are performed in this manner, aligning with our mission of democratizing the use of PEF energy. As we embark on clinical trials with the system, we hope to demonstrate enhanced safety and efficacy as compared to today's standard of care."

CENTAURI and ALPHA1 are investigational devices and not commercially available.

About Galaxy Medical

Galaxy Medical (www.galaxymed.com) is a privately held medical device company based in San Carlos, CA, that is dedicated to developing therapies to treat patients with cardiac arrhythmias. Formed by ATP, a leader in life sciences venture capital, Galaxy is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of cardiac electrophysiologists.

About Japan Lifeline

Japan Lifeline is a manufacturer and full-service distributor of medical devices specializing in the cardiovascular space with a track record of 40 years in Japan. The company's proprietary products developed based on its wealth of experience of arrhythmias and cardiovascular surgery have been highly evaluated, and the company holds a top-class market share in Japan. Japan Lifeline is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol 7575 (TSE 1st Section). Visit the Japan Lifeline website at: http://www.japanlifeline.com.

