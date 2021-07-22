Galaxy Medical's ECLIPSE-AF Study 90 Day Remapping Results to be Featured at the 2021 Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Medical announced today that the 90 day remapping results of its ECLIPSE-AF study will be featured at the 2021 Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat on July 27th. Ante Anić, M.D., Electrophysiology Laboratory Director at University Clinical Hospital in Split, Croatia, and primary investigator of the study will deliver the presentation.

The ECLIPSE-AF Trial launched in September 2020 to study the acute safety of Galaxy's flagship CENTAURI™ system, which uses Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) technology to treat cardiac arrhythmias. The technology targets arrhythmias by delivering quick bursts of high-voltage, high-frequency PEF energy to ablate the heart. Two innovations are unique to the CENTAURI PEF system:

The proprietary WAVE1 waveform which may reduce muscle stimulation and eliminate gas emboli, a potential source for strokes, observed with other ablation products.

The proprietary CENTAURI Connect module which allows physicians to perform PEF ablation procedures with focal catheters and marketed mapping systems, saving training time, workflow adjustments, and cost.

"Remapping the pulmonary veins is the gold standard method of determining the efficacy of emerging ablation technologies and building on the previously released safety data, I am excited to share the chronic 90 day results of the ECLIPSE-AF study," said Dr. Anić. "Focal ablation will always be a tool in the electrophysiologist's armamentarium and CENTAURI has made the transition to PEF seamless."

"The remapping efficacy data that will be presented demonstrates that pulmonary vein isolation with CENTAURI fits within today's existing EP workflow, democratizing its use in any lab," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, M.D., CEO of Galaxy Medical. "Our safety results give us confidence that we could achieve acute pulmonary vein isolation without off-target ablation injury and with the technological elimination of gas emboli, we have not observed a single brain lesion on MRI. We are excited to continue into the next stage of clinical and regulatory development to bring this technology to physicians and patients."

The Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat will be held virtually on July 27th. The presentation can be accessed by the following link: https://sto.stanfordtickets.org/2021newarrhythmiatechnologiesretreat

CENTAURI is an investigational device and not commercially available.

About Galaxy Medical

Galaxy Medical (www.galaxymed.com) is a privately held medical device company based in San Carlos, CA, that is dedicated to developing therapies to treat patients with cardiac arrhythmias. Formed by ATP, a leader in life sciences venture capital, Galaxy is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of cardiac electrophysiologists.

Media Contacts

Galaxy Medical:

Michael Iversen

[email protected]

+1 520 400 9190

SOURCE Galaxy Medical

Related Links

https://www.galaxymed.com

