Galaxy Receives BitLicense from the New York State Department of Financial Services

Approval authorizes Galaxy to offer regulated digital asset services to institutions across New York State

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) (the "Company" or "Galaxy"), a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, today announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has granted GalaxyOne Prime NY, the Galaxy entity that will serve New York clients, a BitLicense and Money Transmission License, authorizing the Company to offer regulated digital asset services to institutions across the state.

New York joins Galaxy's regulatory footprint of more than 50 global licenses. Institutions in the state — including registered investment advisors, hedge funds, and family offices — can now access Galaxy's full suite of trading and custody services, backed by a digital asset business managing $9 billion in client assets.

"New York is home to the deepest pool of institutional capital in the country, and digital assets are no longer sitting at the edge of those allocations," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "Galaxy was built to meet that demand, and now we can better serve New York's institutions directly."

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

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SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.