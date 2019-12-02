Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Rated by Spending Lab
Dec 02, 2019, 05:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on service plans & unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus, Note9, S10E, S10 Plus and Note10 cell phones are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Spending Lab.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Galaxy Note10+ smartphones - pay nothing today and get the Galaxy Note10 for as little as $20/month at Sprint
- Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)
- Save up to 45% on Samsung Galaxy S10 - at Sprint (including deals on the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone)
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S8 & S9 smartphones at Boost Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - regularly $41.67/mo (with Sprint Flex Lease, offer ends 1/9)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5/mo - pick up the Galaxy S10e on sale now at Sprint (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
More Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy & Gear S3 smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Tab A, E, S2, S3, S5 & S6 tablets - at Walmart
- Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Samsung Galaxy is a series of high-end mobile devices that run on the Android operating system. Its most innovative products yet, the Note10 and Note9, have an all-in-one capability of a personal computer, a cinematic studio and a gaming console. Additionally, the Samsung S10 and S9 are innovative creations engineered with enhanced intelligence, professionally-built cameras, and long-lasting battery life.
Samsung has always been a player in the phone market because of the company's innovative design and high-performance processor. The Samsung Galaxy S10, the successor of Samsung Galaxy S9, is one of the top-selling mobile devices in 2019. Another bestseller from Samsung is the Galaxy Note10 which takes up from the success of the Galaxy Note9.
Those who want to own the latest Galaxy smartphones can take advantage of attractive Cyber Monday deals run by Sprint, Verizon Wireless and AT&T.
