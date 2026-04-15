Galaxy Schedules Webcast and Investor Call to Review First Quarter 2026 Results on April 28, 2026

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Galaxy Digital Inc.

Apr 15, 2026, 16:12 ET

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results before the opening of Nasdaq on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy, and members of management will host a conference call to provide an update to investors and analysts on the Company's activities and results on the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. 

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.galaxy.com/ and on the Company's YouTube channel. A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Galaxy
Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.

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