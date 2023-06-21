Galaxy Treats and Troomy Nootropics Founder, Bryan Garrison, Joins Streamline Group as VP of Alternative Products

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned industry veteran and founder of hemp brand Galaxy Treats and fast-growing mushroom brand Troomy Nootropics , Bryan Garrison, joins industry-leading nicotine and alternative products manufacturer, Streamline Group, as Vice President of Alternative Products.

As VP of Alternative Products at Streamline Group, Bryan will put his focus on the development and growth of Streamline Group's alternative products brand portfolio.

Streamline Group

"After working with Streamline Group for many years, I am beyond excited to be a part of a company that has carved its way as an industry leader. Streamline Group is truly a powerhouse of brands and I am very passionate about helping drive expansion to the development of Streamline's current footprint in the alternative products industry.

It is an amazing opportunity to work alongside such talented professionals like Matthew Halvorson and Patrick Mulcahy. With such a dynamic team sharing the common goal of overall growth and success, I am confident we can achieve even greater things for Streamline Group." - Bryan Garrison, VP of Alternative Products at Streamline Group

With the introduction of Bryan Garrison, Streamline Group aims to continue to propel its robust growth strategy to scale the business, penetrate key markets, and develop high-impact, consumer-driven brands.

"Everyone here at Streamline Group has in one way or the other worked with Bryan over the years so we are thrilled to welcome him to the team. We all realized that he would be such an incredible asset and instrumental part of our future growth plans to have him on board with us. I am very excited to continue our already great working relationship, now in a much greater & impactful leadership position here at Streamline. We look forward to seeing his work and ideas that he brings to the organization in alternative products" - Patrick Mulcay, Chief Executive Officer at Streamline Group

About the Company

Based out of Long Beach, CA, Streamline Group is an industry-leading manufacturer of customer-favorite alternative brands including Juice Head, Galaxy Treats, Troomy Nootropics, Nirvana CBD, TIMBR Organics, and more. The company was founded in 2013 by Patrick Mulcahy (CEO) and Matthew Halvorson (COO) with a goal to excite consumers with innovative products and drive value for its retail and wholesale customers. These are supported by robust distribution capabilities, high-exposure marketing strategies, dedicated customer support, and best-in-class business practices.

For additional information or to submit a wholesale inquiry for Streamline Group products, visit the company's corporate website or contact the Streamline Group Sales Team at (714) 823-3750 or [email protected]

Media contact:

Aaron Cadena

[email protected]

714-418-3572

SOURCE Streamline Group