Galaxy Treats Launches Line of Psychadelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the fast-growing psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies .

Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two delicious flavors — Watermelon and Mango — and are specially crafted to deliver a chilled-out, psychedelic experience.

Whether you're looking to join one of the fastest-growing market segments of the decade, are looking to excite your customers with a legal psychedelic product or simply wanna dabble in psychedelics yourself, you're going to want to keep reading to learn all about this hot, new product from Galaxy Treats.

What Are Amanita Mushrooms and How Do They Work?

Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are easily recognizable, featuring soft, white bodies and stunning red caps with white spots.

The mushrooms contain two psychoactive alkaloids — muscarine and ibotenic acid — both of which convert into muscimol either in the body or through a decarboxylation process.

While these agents may have hallucinogenic properties at high doses, these compounds interact with different receptors than typical psychedelics like psilocybin. For example, psilocybin interacts with neural transmitters like serotonin; however, muscimol interacts with GABA receptors .

What to Expect When Taking Galaxy Treats Moon Shrooms

Packed with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in each gummy, Galaxy Treats Amanita Mushroom Gummies offer a mildly psychedelic experience that has been referred to as "chill" and "relaxing."

It's important to note that Amanita extracts are not nearly as potent as psilocybin, and the active ingredients don't produce quite the same effects in standard doses.

When taking a single serving, the initial effect would merely be relaxation and better overall sleep quality. With this type of dosage, you likely wouldn't experience auditory hallucinations or psychedelic effects, however, these effects are wholly possible in larger doses.

Are Amanita Mushroom Gummies Legal in the United States?

Currently, amanita mushroom gummies and other products containing amanita extracts are mostly legal.

Since these mushrooms do not contain psilocybin, they have not been called out specifically by the Controlled Substances list. Currently, Louisiana is the only state that has enacted regulations that specifically prohibits the sale and distribution of amanita extract products.

Join the Fast-Growing Psychedelics Market With Galaxy Treats Moon Shrooms

As psychedelics continue to become more and more normalized, the market is predicted to continue to grow at an exponential rate.

With the introduction of Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies, Galaxy Treats is well-positioned to be a leader in the category and will help drive growth and demand for retailers and distributors alike with its industry-leading quality, colorful branding, strong market presence, and extensive retailer and distributor support programs.

Regardless of personal views on psychedelics, consumer demand for these types of products is irrefutable, and the retailers that rise to meet these needs are sure to capture this captive audience.

Galaxy Treats is an industry-leading rare cannabinoid brand offering a premium selection of hemp-derived products including Delta-8 Gummies, Delta 9 Gummies, HHC Gummies, THC-O Gummies, THC-O/HHC Disposables, and now, legal psychedelic mushroom gummies.

All Galaxy Treats products are made in the United States from the highest-quality ingredients and are third-party lab-tested for potency and purity.

