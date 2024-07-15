GalaxyCon Acquires Licensing Rights to The Rocky Horror Show, The Crow, American Psycho

GalaxyCon to Use Licenses to Create New Products and Experiences at Conventions & E-Commerce

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, has announced that it has acquired the licensing rights to the cult hit franchises The Rocky Horror Show, The Crow, and American Psycho. GalaxyCon will use these newly acquired licensing rights for new products and experiences at its conventions including GalaxyCon, Nightmare Weekend, and Animate!, along with products for its e-commerce store.

"Our fans already love these three incredible IPs and we've started designing some really incredible products and experiences around them," says Mike Broder, founder of GalaxyCon. "We're also in the process of acquiring licensing rights to even more pop culture franchises, which we look forward to announcing in the coming weeks."

American Psycho, released in April 2002 and based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis, is widely regarded as one of the greatest satirical horror films of all-time. The Crow, released in May 1994, spawned 3 sequels and a television series and has iconic imagery recognized worldwide. And since its debut at the Royalty Court Theater in London back in 1973, the Rocky Horror Show has been covering the globe with an infectious concoction of sexual liberation, b-movie pastiche and rock'n'roll.

"We're excited to bring these incredible licenses to GalaxyCon fans across the country," said David Valazzi, Director of Business Development at GalaxyCon. "This is just the beginning too because we've got even more exciting properties coming down the line, so stay tuned!"

These new licensing acquisitions were set up through Evolution (American Psycho, The Crow) and Golden Goose (The Rocky Horror Show).

"Given their expertise in the pop culture marketplace we are really excited to see how GalaxyCon will further engage and delight their core fanbase with unique fan first merchandise and experiences at their conventions for both American Psycho and The Crow," says Travis J. Rutherford, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer for Evolution USA.

This acquisition is yet another part of GalaxyCon's major expansion as the company continues its unprecedented growth and dedication to bringing even more engaging experiences to fans and cities across the United States in 2024, 2025, and beyond. GalaxyCon also recently announced a major expansion of its events into several new markets, bringing its fandom events to a total of seventeen shows in 2025.

GalaxyCon's 2025 calendar includes:

January 3-5, 2025: Animate! Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

February 14-16, 2025: Animate! Miami (Miami, FL)

March 27-30, 2025: GalaxyCon Richmond (Richmond, VA)

May 2-4, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Chicago (Rosemont, IL)

May 23-25, 2025: GalaxyCon Oklahoma City (Oklahoma City, OK)

June 13-15, 2025: Animate! Columbus (Columbus, OH)

July 24-27, 2025: GalaxyCon Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

August 8-10, 2025: Animate! Orlando (Orlando, FL)

August 15-17, 2025: GalaxyCon San Jose (San Jose, CA)

August 29-31, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

September 12-14, 2025: Animate! Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

September 12-14, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

October 3-5, 2025: Animate! Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)

October 10-12, 2025: GalaxyCon St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

October 17-19, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Richmond (Richmond, VA)

November 14-16, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Savannah (Savannah, VA)

December 5-7, 2025: GalaxyCon Columbus (Columbus, OH)

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Burkhardt

[email protected]

610-730-3709

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

SOURCE GalaxyCon LLC