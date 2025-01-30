GalaxyCon Brings $42 Million Economic Boost to Local Economies in 2024, Prepares for 18 Shows in 2025

New Additions Promise to Keep Convention Fresh and Exciting for Years to Come

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer fan engagement company, is thrilled to announce that its 2024 events generated a staggering $42 million in economic impact across seven cities. The success underscores GalaxyCon's continued commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for fans while significantly benefiting local businesses, hotels, and tourism.

In 2024, GalaxyCon brought its one-of-a-kind fan experience to Raleigh, NC, Richmond, VA, Oklahoma City, OK, Columbus, OH, San Jose, CA, Des Moines, IA, and Miami, FL

GalaxyCon Brings $42 Million Economic Boost to Local Economies in 2024, Prepares for 18 Show Expansion in 2025 Post this

With attendees flocking from across the country, these shows supported local hotels, restaurants, and transportation, bolstering community economies and solidifying GalaxyCon's reputation as a vital economic engine.

Building on this success, GalaxyCon is expanding its footprint in 2025 with 18 shows scheduled, including brand-new markets including Chicago, IL, New Orleans, LA, Philadelphia, PA, Cleveland, OH, St. Louis, MO, Savannah, GA, as well as new exciting partnerships.

GalaxyCon is also deepening its presence in existing markets like Des Moines, IA, and others. This ambitious expansion reflects GalaxyCon's dedication to reaching more fans and providing new opportunities for communities to benefit from pop culture tourism.

"While 2024 was our most successful year to date, 2025 will be even bigger," said Mike Broder, founder and president of GalaxyCon. "We look forward to continuing to grow and evolve our brand in exciting new ways across new markets to reach even more fans."

GalaxyCon is excited to announce the launch of Galaxie Ink for 2025, in partnership with River City Tattoo, to bring safe and ethical body art services to the convention world. "Galaxie Ink is a fully integrated element of GalaxyCon's shows, including the Celebrity Tattoo Experience where fans can meet their favorite celebrity and get their signature tattooed on them," said Robert Weaver, Co-Owner of River City Tattoo. "Galaxie Ink exists to bring the tattoo and piercing experience to the fans of the convention world in an environment where they feel safe and inclusive."

For GalaxyCon's full 2025 schedule and for ticket information, visit www.galaxycon.com .

"GalaxyCon is about creating unforgettable experiences for fans while also positively impacting the communities we visit," says Peter Katz, Senior Vice President of GalaxyCon. "We are excited to expand our reach in 2025 with new markets and returning fan-favorite cities."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Burkhardt

610-730-3709

[email protected]

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC

GalaxyCon LLC is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States, uniting celebrities and fans in celebration of fandom. Events in cities like Columbus, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans per show.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con—it's a celebration of fandom.

SOURCE GalaxyCon LLC