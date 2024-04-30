GalaxyCon Brings Fans and Celebrities Together in Oklahoma City for the First Time

Join the festival of fandom May 24 - 26 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independent owned consumer and fan engagement company, invites the geek, nerd, pop-culture, and sci-fi masses to GalaxyCon Oklahoma City taking place May 24 – 26, At the event, fans will be able to sidle up to their favorite celebrities with their friends and fellow con adventurers in the Oklahoma City Convention Center. This is the first time GalaxyCon will nerd out in OKC, and the team is making sure attendees have enough activities to fill up that social calendar.

Celebrity guests include:

"The Boys" star, Antony Starr

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley

Cast from Marvel's "Daredevil" - Charlie Cox , Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Wilson Bethel

, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Tons of "Star Trek" guests including - Brent Spiner , George Takei , Todd Stashwick , and Gates McFadden

, , , and Gates McFadden Cast from "Hazbin Hotel" - Alex Brightman , Erika Henningsen , Amir Talai , Blake Roman , and Krystina Alabado

, , , , and Comic creators such as Jim Shooter (Secret Wars and Legion of Super-Heroes), Kevin Nowlan (Doctor Strange and Moon Knight ), and the creative team behind Ghost Rider and Wolverine Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith

A full list of the over 150 celebrities, voice actors, wrestlers, gaming content creators, comic book creators, cosplayers, tattoo artists, tabletop game makers, and entertainers can be found here .

GalaxyCon brings engaging events to cities across the United States for more than a convention. Boasting over 400 hours of must-see programming, these events are a festival for fans and celebration of nerd culture. Meet and greet with your favorite stars, bond with your fellow fans on the show floor, get a best friends tattoo, battle it out in the arcade, and then party the night away. GalaxyCon After Dark offers entertainment into the wee hours of the morning, not shuddering the doors at midnight. Take part in costume contests, live action Rocky Horror Picture Show recreation, and Nerdlesque performances.

GalaxyCon tickets are available at GalaxyCon.com and we cannot wait to see you in Oklahoma City.

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest privately owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

