Nightmare Weekend Miami set for October 2024. GalaxyCon St. Louis, and Animate! Miami are set to launch in 2025.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, has launched another major expansion of its convention offerings into the Miami, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri markets. This new expansion comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement that it is also expanding into the Philadelphia PA, Orlando FL, Chicago IL, Cleveland OH, and Savannah GA markets.

"We're excited to bring our unmatched pop-culture fan experiences to the people of St. Louis and the surrounding areas," says Mike Broder, founder of GalaxyCon. "Also, our company got its start back in 2006 with fan events in South Florida, so it feels really great to bring them home once again."

GalaxyCon Continues Major Expansion With Three Shows In Two New Markets. Post this

With these new events, GalaxyCon continues its unprecedented growth and dedication to bringing engaging events to even more fans and cities across the United States in 2024, 2025, and beyond. The newly announced events are:

Nightmare Weekend Miami – October 18-20, 2024 at the Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Animate! Miami – February 14-16, 2025 at the Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

GalaxyCon St. Louis – October 10-12, 2025 at America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.

GalaxyCon brings engaging events to cities across the United States for more than a convention. Boasting over 400 hours of must-see programming, these events are a festival for fans and celebration of nerd culture. Meet and greet with your favorite stars, bond with your fellow fans on the show floor, get a best friends tattoo, battle it out in the arcade, and then party the night away. GalaxyCon After Dark offers entertainment into the wee hours of the morning, not shuddering the doors at midnight.

At Nightmare Weekend, the crypt opens up and spine-tingling fun rises from the depths over three days of scary celebrities, petrifying parties, villainous vendors, ghastly gaming, creepy cosplay contests, and fearful fun for everyone!

Animate! is an animation celebration with three days of anime, animation, cosplay and more. Animate! features entertainment, Q&As, video and tabletop gaming, panels, costume contests, cosplay wrestling, and so much more fandom to explore!

Tickets are on sale now for these events at https://galaxycon.com/pages/live-events . Special celebrity guests for each city will be announced on the GalaxyCon website and social media in the coming months.

The addition of these events increases GalaxyCon's schedule of large-scale fandom events to seventeen in 2025, up from eleven events in 2024. GalaxyCon also plans to add even more shows in additional markets in the coming months.

GalaxyCon's 2025 calendar includes:

January 3-5, 2025: Animate! Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

February 14-16, 2025: Animate! Miami (Miami, FL)

March 27-30, 2025: GalaxyCon Richmond (Richmond, VA)

May 2-4, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Chicago (Rosemont, IL)

May 23-25, 2025: GalaxyCon Oklahoma City (Oklahoma City, OK)

June 13-15, 2025: Animate! Columbus (Columbus, OH)

July 24-27, 2025: GalaxyCon Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

August 8-10, 2025: Animate! Orlando (Orlando, FL)

August 15-17, 2025: GalaxyCon San Jose (San Jose, CA)

August 29-31, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

September 12-14, 2025: Animate! Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

September 12-14, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

October 3-5, 2025: Animate! Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)

October 10-12, 2025: GalaxyCon St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

October 17-19, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Richmond (Richmond, VA)

November 14-16, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Savannah (Savannah, VA)

December 5-7, 2025: GalaxyCon Columbus (Columbus, OH)

"No company in our industry has ever seen this type of growth over such a short period of time," said Peter Katz, Senior VP at GalaxyCon. "From expanding into many new markets, to securing new top talent to help lead this continued growth, it's truly an exciting time for all things GalaxyCon!"

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Burkhardt

[email protected]

610-730-3709

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

SOURCE GalaxyCon LLC