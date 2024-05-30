GalaxyCon Exclusives Announces 'Hot Comic Summer' with Limited Edition Covers of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Hack/Slash, and Gatchaman Variants

GalaxyCon Exclusives Announces 'Hot Comic Summer' Post this

Georges Jeanty provides the cover art for GalaxyCon's Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 variant, and Mervyn McKoy and Gustavo Duarte each provide art for separate variants of Gatchaman #1. GalaxyCon's Hack/Slash: Back to School TPB exclusive features Eisner-nominated writer and artist Zoe Thorogood in a photo variant cover, cosplaying as the lead character Cassie Hack. This is the first ever comic book to feature the writer/artist on the cover in cosplay. All of these GalaxyCon Exclusives are available for pre-order now at GalaxyCon.com . Additionally, collectors can pre-order CGC graded covers of the GalaxyCon Exclusives as well as other variant covers at the GalaxyCon Store .

"GalaxyCon works to bring unique and meaningful experiences to our fans both inside our events, and in their daily lives. GalaxyCon Exclusives' 'Hot Comic Summer' delivers on that mission with these top tier comic book creators and their cover art vision for Star Wars: Ahsoka, Hack/Slash and Gatchaman," said Mike Broder, President and Founder of GalaxyCon, LLC. "As a special thank you to our upcoming attendees at GalaxyCon Raleigh this July 25 - 28, 2024, the GalaxyCon Exclusive Trade Dress of Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 will be included with our nearly sold out Raleigh VIP Packages and 4 Day Deluxe Packages ."

Pricing and story information per variant is listed below:

Hack/Slash: Back to School (TPB) : GalaxyCon Exclusive Cosplay Variant

Cosplay Cover featuring Zoe Thorogood. Photo by Chasis Photos

Writer / Artist: Zoe Thorogood

Published by Image Comics

Release Date: June 12, 2024

Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her man-monster partner, Vlad, when she's drawn into a new case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial killer-hunters! A completely new chapter in the beloved, long-running series by Eisner-nominated Zoe Thorogood (It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth) that's perfect for new readers and old fans alike. Collects Hack/Slash: Back to School #1-4.

Gatchaman #1 : GalaxyCon Exclusive Variant

Cover art by Gustavo Duarte and Mervyn McKoy

Writer: Cullen Bunn

Artist: Chris Batista

Published by Mad Cave Comics

Release Date: June 26, 2024

The triumphant return of Gatchaman, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team.

A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world's greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail...who's waiting in the wings to take their place? The first exciting issue in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series!

Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 : GalaxyCon Exclusive Variant

Cover art by Georges Jeanty

Writer: Rodney Barnes

Artists: Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty

Published by Marvel Comics

Release Date: July 10th, 2024

After the fall of The Empire, Ahsoka Tano stalks the galaxy for Grand Admiral Thrawn! A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous Morgan Elsbeth returns along with two new mysterious Force users, Baylan Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati. Will the Rebels be able to track down their lost comrade, Ezra Bridger?

