'GalaxyCon Exclusives' Presents Limited Run Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 150 Variant Cover

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, has partnered with IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) and fan favorite Dave Wachter (Godzilla and Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon) for an 800 item limited run cover exclusively available at GalaxyCon.com starting April 25 at 9am E.T. Additionally, GalaxyCon.com will offer fans a chance to snag TMNT 150 incentive variants from other all-star artists Buster Moody, Sophie Campbell, and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. All of these special edition covers can be CGC graded for a guaranteed 9.8 that will add value to your collection and your quality of life.

Everything has been building to this double-size celebration in TMNT 150! And here at the end, we'll return to the start as Donatello has been searching for his future self to understand how he can fight Armaggdon. Now, knowing where and when he is, Donatello is racing to his past to convene with his future. Can he get there and learn what he needs to before Armaggon eats the TMNT out of the timeline? This epic finale from writer Sophie Campbell and a roster of all-star artists pays off on years of IDW storytelling, reckoning with the history of the Turtles while also setting the stage for the next mutation of must-read TMNT comics.

Pricing information per variant is listed below:

