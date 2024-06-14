GalaxyCon LLC Launches Major Expansion Into Five New Cities

Animate! Philadelphia, Animate! Orlando, Nightmare Weekend Chicago, Nightmare Weekend Cleveland, & Nightmare Weekend Savannah Added to 2025 Schedule

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, is excited to announce the expansion of its Animate! and Nightmare Weekend events into new markets in 2025. Those markets are: Philadelphia PA, Orlando FL, Chicago IL, Cleveland OH, and Savannah GA.

"We're thrilled to take our brand of unmatched entertainment and fandom to even more cities across the United States next year," says Mike Broder, founder of GalaxyCon. "These events will not only create memorable experiences that will entertain fans, but they will also drive a positive economic impact for the surrounding areas."

The just announced events include:

Nightmare Weekend Chicago – May 2-4, 2025 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Animate! Orlando – August 8-10, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Nightmare Weekend Cleveland – August 29-31, 2025 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio.

Animate! Philadelphia – October 3-5, 2025 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Nightmare Weekend Savannah – November 14-16, 2025 at the Savannah Convention Center, in Savannah, Georgia.

Tickets are on sale now for these events at https://galaxycon.com/pages/live-events , and special celebrity guests for each city will be announced on the GalaxyCon website and social media in the coming months.

Animate! is an animation celebration with three days of anime, animation, cosplay and more. Animate! features entertainment, Q&As, video and tabletop gaming, panels, costume contests, cosplay wrestling, and so much more fandom to explore!

At Nightmare Weekend, the crypt opens up and spine-tingling fun rises from the depths over three days of scary celebrities, petrifying parties, villainous vendors, ghastly gaming, creepy cosplay contests, and fearful fun for everyone!

This announcement is part of the company's dedication to bringing engaging events to even more fans and cities across the United States in 2024, 2025, and beyond. The addition of these five events increases GalaxyCon's schedule of large-scale fandom events to fifteen in 2025, up from ten in 2024, with at least five more events planned to be announced shortly.

GalaxyCon's current 2025 calendar includes:

January 3-5, 2025: Animate! Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

March 27-30, 2025: GalaxyCon Richmond (Richmond, VA)

May 2-4, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Chicago (Rosemont, IL)

May 23-25, 2025: GalaxyCon Oklahoma City (Oklahoma City, OK)

June 13-15, 2025: Animate! Columbus (Columbus, OH)

July 24-27, 2025: GalaxyCon Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

August 8-10, 2025: Animate! Orlando (Orlando, FL)

August 15-17, 2025: GalaxyCon San Jose (San Jose, CA)

August 29-31, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

September 12-14, 2025: Animate! Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

September 12-14, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

October 3-5, 2025: Animate! Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)

October 17-19, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Richmond (Richmond, VA)

November 14-16, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Savannah (Savannah, VA)

December 5-7. 2025: GalaxyCon Columbus (Columbus, OH)

"As our company continues on its rapid growth trajectory by branching out into new markets, 2025 is set up to be our most action-packed year yet," said Peter Katz, Senior VP at GalaxyCon. "We've got even more excitement planned for this year, so stay tuned!"

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

