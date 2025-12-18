Galco Partners With Ad-Tech CCI, Inc.

Acquisition Expands Product Offerings, Engineering Support, and Service Capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic Region

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galco Industrial Electronics, Inc. ("Galco") announced the acquisition of Ad-Tech CCI, Inc. ("Ad-Tech"), a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based distributor of industrial controls, automation components, and identification products. The acquisition strengthens Galco's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and enables both companies to deliver a broader range of automation, labeling, and identification solutions to customers, with enhanced engineering support and faster service.

"Ad-Tech has built a strong reputation as a responsive, technically proficient distributor focused on helping manufacturers keep their operations running efficiently," said Allison Sabia, President and CEO of Galco. "By combining Ad-Tech's industrial controls expertise and identification product offering with Galco's e-commerce platform, extensive inventory and supply chain capabilities, engineering resources, and repair services, we can provide Ad-Tech customers in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond with a full-suite of solutions."

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, Ad-Tech has served manufacturers and industrial customers for nearly four decades with a comprehensive line card that includes circuit breakers, PLCs and I/O devices, power supplies, relays, sensors, terminal blocks, and other automation components. Ad-Tech also offers value-added services such as custom labels and terminal markers, supporting customers' identification and panel-building needs.

"Joining Galco is an exciting step for our team, our suppliers, and especially our customers," said James (Jim) Kiessling, President and Co-Owner of Ad-Tech CCI, Inc. "Our customers will continue to work with the same knowledgeable people they know and trust, while gaining access to Galco's expanded product offering, online tools, engineering support, and specialized services that help minimize downtime and improve productivity."

"Galco shares our commitment to service, technical support, and long-term relationships," added Rex Rothrock, Vice President and Co-Owner of Ad-Tech CCI, Inc. "Together, we'll be able to respond faster, solve more complex challenges, and bring enhanced value to the manufacturers and industrial operations we support."

Ad-Tech will continue operating under its established name and from its Harrisburg location, maintaining its existing customer and supplier relationships. As part of Galco, Ad-Tech will leverage Galco's extensive industrial distribution network, e-commerce capabilities, engineering and technical support, and repair and field service offerings to deliver an expanded suite of solutions to customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

The combined strengths of Galco and Ad-Tech further position the organization as a leading source for industrial automation and control products, power and control distribution solutions, and specialized identification products and services. This partnership offers customers greater flexibility, scalability, and support across a wide range of industries and applications.

About Galco

Founded in 1975, Galco Industrial Electronics is a global distributor and service provider of industrial automation products, offering expert repair, field services, and engineering solutions to help businesses reduce downtime, increase efficiency, and enhance operational safety. With millions of products in stock and industry-leading customer support, Galco is a trusted partner for OEMs, system integrators, and maintainers of commercial and industrial facilities worldwide. For more information, visit Galco.com.

About Ad-Tech

Founded in 1986, Ad-Tech CCI, Inc. is a regional distributor of industrial controls, automation components, and identification products serving manufacturers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its product offering includes circuit breakers, contactors, PLCs and I/O devices, power supplies, relays, sensors, terminal blocks, and related components, along with value-added services such as custom labels and custom terminal markers. Ad-Tech is committed to providing responsive service, technical support, and high-quality solutions that help customers improve reliability, safety, and efficiency in their operations. For more information, visit Ad-TechCCI.com.

