GALDERMA AND NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION COMMEMORATE TEN YEARS OF A BEAUTIFUL PARTNERSHIP

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, a leading dermatology company with a long history of aesthetic innovation, today announced its continued collaboration with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), Inc., marking a decade of empowering and supporting those impacted by breast cancer.

Despite advancements in breast cancer research and treatment, there is still more to be done. In 2024, an estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S., with that number expected to continue increasing.1 Recognizing that the physical changes resulting from breast cancer treatments can affect a person's quality of life, Galderma is proud to reaffirm its commitment to enhancing the lives of those affected by breast cancer through its long-term partnership with NBCF and its innovative, science-based aesthetic solutions that promote skin health and well-being.

"At Galderma, we understand the emotional, mental and physical toll this disease can take, and that breast cancer affects not only the patient but also their loved ones," says Erick Brenner, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Aesthetics at Galderma. "Our long-standing partnership with NBCF underscores our dedication to support those affected by breast cancer, helping them not only survive but thrive. By providing innovative aesthetic solutions, we aim to empower those impacted by breast cancer to regain confidence and embrace life with renewed vitality."

To date, Galderma has donated more than $680,000 in cash and in-kind donations, achieving milestones such as:

Educating over 250,000 women about breast cancer.

Providing nearly 2,000 mammograms.

Supporting over 9,000 women with patient navigation services.

Delivering over 20,000 HOPE Kits, which include educational materials and self-care items like Cetaphil® lotion and ALASTIN® HA Immerse Serum.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Galderma will donate $25 to NBCF for every new customer that enrolls in the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards Program, up to $50,000. Existing members of ASPIRE can refer a friend to the program and earn points when they sign up, with new members receiving instant savings – all for a good cause.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating ten years of a beautiful partnership with Galderma," said Ashley Miller, Director of Communications, National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Together, over the past decade, we have reached hundreds of thousands of people affected by breast cancer, helping them navigate the challenges of diagnosis and treatment. We look forward to continuing our partnership and advancing our shared mission of inspiring hope and raising awareness."

To learn more about Galderma's aesthetics portfolio, visit https://www.galderma.com/galderma-aesthetics.

To learn more about how you can get involved with NBCF and support people living with breast cancer, visit www.nbcf.org.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com/us.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

Media Relations

Jeffrey Smith

Head of U.S. Communications

[email protected]

+ 1 682 401 8428

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

+41 76 315 26 50

Ashley Miller

National Breast Cancer Foundation

[email protected]

+1 972 248 9200

References:

National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) Breast Cancer Stats & Facts. Retrieved from: https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-facts/. Accessed September 10, 2024 .

SOURCE Galderma