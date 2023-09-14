GALDERMA LAUNCHES ADVANCED NEW SERUM WITH ALASTIN SKINCARE® - C-RADICAL DEFENSE ANTIOXIDANT SERUM

ALASTIN adds to their solution serums with a radically new form of Vitamin C for skin that looks smoother & more radiant

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, announces the launch of another scientific innovation, C-RADICAL Defense Antioxidant Serum, powered by a proprietary encapsulated Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate) and 14 vital antioxidants that provides a new option in antioxidant serums. This cosmetically elegant, non-irritating, scent-free formula is consistent from the first pump to the last.

ALASTIN Skincare C-RADICAL Defense Antioxidant Serum
ALASTIN Skincare C-RADICAL Defense Antioxidant Serum

This clinically proven antioxidant serum helps protect against environmental stressors, combatting free radicals, UV damage, blue light, and pollution while supporting the skin's ability to conserve elastin for skin that looks smoother, and more radiant.1

In a 12-week clinical study, results showed subject improvement in the appearance of skin's texture, tone, and luminosity, while helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, photodamage, and other signs of aging in as early as 8 weeks. In addition, C-RADICAL helps reduce the effects of free radicals in the skin by up to 74%.1

"The ALASTIN C-RADICAL Defense Antioxidant Serum offers an exceptional combination of benefits, proven by impressive clinical results. With its non-tacky, non-irritating, and scent-free formula, it helps protect against environmental stressors, while also preserving elastin to help deliver a brighter, more radiant-looking complexion. This serum truly marks a significant step forward in skincare innovation from Galderma."

 

Alan D. Widgerow, MBBCh; MMed; FCS; FACS
Chief Scientific Officer, Galderma, Head of Skin Science Center for Innovation, and Head of ALASTIN Innovations

C-RADICAL Defense Antioxidant Serum addresses an unmet demand among individuals seeking a Vitamin C product that not only helps protect against environmental damage and helps enhance skin's appearance, but also has shown exceptional stability, absorption, and a pleasant user experience.

C-RADICAL Defense Antioxidant Serum ($178) can be purchased from ALASTIN Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

1.

Data on file at ALASTIN Skincare®. Individual results may vary.

About ALASTIN Skincare®
ALASTIN Skincare® is a range of innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect, and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. These unparalleled Procedure Support and Daily Restorative Skincare products are formulated with TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology, and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

@AlastinSkincare #AlastinSkincare

About Galderma
Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market though Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. Galderma's portfolio of flagship brands includes Restylane®, Dysport®, Azzalure®, Alluzience® and Sculptra® in Injectable Aesthetics; Soolantra®, Epiduo®, Differin®, Aklief®, Epsolay®, Twyneo®, Oracea®, Metvix®, Benzac® and Loceryl® in Therapeutic Dermatology; and Cetaphil® and Alastin Skincare® in Dermatological Skincare. For more information: www.galderma.com.

For more information: www.galderma.com

SOURCE Galderma

