GALDERMA UNVEILS CETAPHIL SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING MEN'S LOVE OF SKINCARE

#MadeForPhil Campaign inserts skincare into everyday male scenarios to show that skincare should never be kept secret.

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil, a leading dermatologist-recommended sensitive skincare brand, is encouraging men to openly embrace skincare with its digital campaign titled, "Made For Phil." Premiering the week of Father's Day, the #MadeForPhil campaign features two hero videos on Cetaphil's social channels introducing the humorous "Ceta Six Pack" and the versatile "CetaGrill," both of which integrate skincare into everyday routines with practicality and humor.

Ceta Six Pack video.

From sprays and creams to tweezers and gadgets, men today are actively participating in "self-care in secret," with rituals as unique and individual as the men themselves. According to an online poll conducted by /prompt, as men's skincare usage grows, so does their desire to keep it to themselves. #MadeForPhil addresses every man, embracing the reality that modern masculinity is diverse and varied. Cetaphil seeks to shift the dialogue on male skincare, making it a norm rather than a hidden practice.

"There is a palpable surge in men's interest in skincare and we are excited to be a part of it. Inspired by a recent organic shoutout from football rookie Xavier Legette, coupled with our brand's natural affinity with men, we launched this campaign to foster a culture where skincare is openly embraced as part of everyday life. We are also incredibly excited that Xavier Legette will be taking part in this campaign."

TARA LOFTIS, GLOBAL PRESIDENT OF SKINCARE, GALDERMA

The #MadeForPhil campaign by Cetaphil unfolds this month with an array of multi-channel initiatives. Highlights include a consumer sweepstakes offering an exclusive "CetaGrill," which has everything a man needs this summer: 30,000 BTUs of open flame cooking power and custom holders for Cetaphil cleanser and moisturizer. Additionally, partnerships with personalities like football rookie Xavier Legette, DJ Walton, and The Real Dads of NY sharing their skincare routines aim to foster camaraderie among skincare-loving men.

For playful skincare tips, dad jokes and a chance to win the exclusive "CetaGrill," follow Cetaphil on Instagram (@CetaphilUS) and TikTok (@CetaphilUSA), and visit the CetaGrill sweeps entry page here.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.

For more information: www.galderma.com

SOURCE Cetaphil; Galderma Laboratories