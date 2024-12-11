Gale and ConnectEDD Publishing Announce Partnership to Offer Jimmy Casas' PD Resources on Gale eBooks Platform

School Districts Nationwide Will Have 24/7 Access to Casas' Acclaimed Professional Learning Resources to Drive Educational Excellence

CHICAGO and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group and ConnectEDD Publishing, have partnered to bring the professional development (PD) resources of best-selling author, leadership coach, and K-12 professional learning expert, Jimmy Casas, to school districts nationwide via the Gale eBooks platform. This collaboration offers a unique collection of acclaimed professional learning resources that provides districts and educators with unlimited and simultaneous access to the digital content they need when they need it for PD growth and student success.

This partnership makes Gale the only aggregator of professional learning eBooks to offer ConnectEDD's PD resources, which were previously only available through individual purchases on Amazon.

"This collaboration will allow school districts to offer professional development when and where educators need it," said Jimmy Casas, founder of ConnectEDD Publishing. "Large-group, in-person workshops can lead to major breakthroughs, but those breakthroughs only become ingrained in a teacher's practice when they have the kind of ongoing, easy-to-access professional learning support that Gale eBooks offers. I'm thrilled to be working with Gale to help support teachers and school leaders in creating positive and impactful learning environments."

ConnectEDD Publishing provides books and resources that offer practical information on a wide variety of teaching, learning and leadership topics. Starting in January 2025, 36 PD titles by Jimmy Casas from ConnectEDD Publishing will be available on the Gale eBooks platform. Popular titles will include:

"We are excited to partner with ConnectEDD Publishing and bring Jimmy Casas' invaluable PD resources to our eBooks platform," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide educators with the best tools and digital content to enhance their professional learning and ultimately improve student outcomes."

ConnectEDD Publishing's PD resources on the Gale eBooks platform offer districts and educators:

Comprehensive, Unlimited & Simultaneous Access : Districts and educators will have non-restrictive, seamless digital access to a wide range of professional learning resources, including books, guides and training materials authored by Jimmy Casas and other key authors.





: Districts and educators will have non-restrictive, seamless digital access to a wide range of professional learning resources, including books, guides and training materials authored by and other key authors. Enhanced Professional Growth : The resources will support educators in their continuous professional growth, helping them to develop leadership skills and implement effective educational strategies.





: The resources will support educators in their continuous professional growth, helping them to develop leadership skills and implement effective educational strategies. Convenient and Flexible Learning : The Gale eBooks platform allows educators to access materials anytime, anywhere, making PD more convenient and adaptable to their schedules.





: The platform allows educators to access materials anytime, anywhere, making PD more convenient and adaptable to their schedules. High-Quality Professional Learning Content: Access to an exceptional digital collection of PD resources from Jimmy Casas and ConnectEDD authors to support the professional learning needs of districts and educators.

Gale eBooks is a comprehensive eBooks platform that provides access to a vast collection of authoritative and curriculum-aligned resources across various subjects and disciplines. The platform offers an intuitive interface, powerful cross-search capabilities, and seamless integration with learning management systems, making it an essential tool for educators and students alike. With Gale eBooks, users can easily access, share and collaborate on educational content, fostering a more dynamic and interactive learning experience. The platform aggregates the best in research-based professional learning content from publishers such as ASCD, ConnectEDD Publishing, Corwin, Solution Tree, ISTE, Dave Burgess Consulting and the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA).

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

About ConnectEDD Publishing

ConnectEDD Publishing is dedicated to providing high-quality professional development resources for educators. Founded by Jimmy Casas, the company focuses on empowering school leaders and educators with the knowledge and tools needed to create positive and effective learning environments.

