Gale and EveryLibrary Team Up to Launch Nationwide Campaign to Promote How Libraries Support Entrepreneurship

RIVERSIDE, Ill. and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know libraries are one of the most valuable (and free) resources available to entrepreneurs seeking to launch a small business? That's why Gale, a Cengage company, has partnered with EveryLibrary, a national non-profit organization dedicated to non-partisan political action on behalf of libraries, to launch a nationwide campaign to help raise awareness of the services libraries offer to entrepreneurs and startups.

How Libraries and Gale Support Entrepreneurship

"Libraries are economic development engines in their communities," says John Chrastka, executive director of EveryLibrary. "Librarians help starters and entrepreneurs shape their ideas into viable products or businesses while helping established small businesses understand and grow their market. That's why we are so excited to partner with Gale. Their information solutions are the market intelligence and business informatics that every entrepreneur needs to succeed. We want to share the powerful story about librarians and the impact of business reference services to support the local economy and to create individual and family prosperity."

The campaign will run throughout the year with the first event kicking off during National Entrepreneurship Week, February 16-23, 2019, where EveryLibrary and the International Business Innovation Association (InBIA) will host a free webinar titled: Libraries and Incubators Tuesday, February 19 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar brings together libraries and other innovation ecosystem builders to share insights and best practices about business development. Leigh Ann Cusack, senior director of product development for public libraries at Gale, will participate in the presentation outlining a path for business planning and share insights and recommendations on useful tools available through public libraries. Additionally, Community Reference Manager, Kim Gile from the Kansas City Public Library will offer insider insight into how libraries are economic drivers with examples from across the United States. Register for this webinar.

"Public libraries have always played a powerful role in connecting people with the resources and learning they need to be successful in life. However, most entrepreneurs are unaware of the free business resources and staff expertise that their local libraries offer that can guide them throughout every stage of business planning, said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "Through our partnership with EveryLibrary, our goal is to change this by driving awareness of the value that libraries provide to the entrepreneurship ecosystem."

For more information visit the Gale Entrepreneurship webpage or EveryLibrary's Entrepreneurs blog.

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

About EveryLibrary

EveryLibrary is the first and only national political action committee for libraries. Since 2012, EveryLibrary has helped nearly 100 libraries with their local ballot measures to renew or extend funding. With an 80% win rate, EveryLibrary has helped local libraries secure over $320 million per annum in stable tax funding for building projects, collections, programs, services and staffing. As a donor-supported organization, EveryLibrary provides all their campaign consulting pro-bono and free of charge to both the library's Informational Communications Campaign as well as the local ballot support committee. You can learn more about EveryLibrary's history of campaign support at everylibrary.org.

