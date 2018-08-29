Gale and Maine State Library Partner to Provide Residents and Students Free Access to New Digital Resources

"Gale shares our passion and commitment in providing the best user experience possible," said James Ritter, State Librarian of Maine. "This partnership enables us to accomplish this by providing Maine residents and students with easy access to valuable and reliable content, making our libraries stronger and transforming information into knowledge."

Gale's new digital resources include databases, periodicals and reference content that are accessible 24/7 from any computer or mobile device without the use of a library card or password. This enables users to seamlessly access Gale's authoritative content, eliminating barriers to access resources. Additionally, many of the resources feature integrated workflow tools from Google and Microsoft, as well as language translation, downloadable audio and easy ways to share and save content.

"Libraries play a crucial role in making knowledge and learning accessible to enrich the economic development of the community, and user experience is key to making it happen," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "We are thrilled to partner with the Maine State Library and together we will transform the research experience for libraries and patrons across the state by providing easy access to educational resources that empower learning and change."

Gale resources now available to Maine library users include:

Academic OneFile & General OneFile — with InfoTrac Collections: Full-text periodicals and popular magazines, plus, peer-reviewed journals aligned to the curriculum.

Full-text periodicals and popular magazines, plus, peer-reviewed journals aligned to the curriculum. Books and Authors: A reader's advisory database for discovery of books by author, genre and topic.

A reader's advisory database for discovery of books by author, genre and topic. Career Transitions: Walks job seekers through resume building, career exploration and more.

Walks job seekers through resume building, career exploration and more. ChiltonLibrary: Automotive repair and maintenance instruction for more than 2,600 vehicle makes and models.

Automotive repair and maintenance instruction for more than 2,600 vehicle makes and models. Educator's Reference Complete: Academic journals and reports covering the education field.

Academic journals and reports covering the education field. Gale LegalForms : Access to a variety of document templates – including state-specific legal forms – from wills and rental agreements to forms needed for starting or managing a new business.

Access to a variety of document templates – including state-specific legal forms – from wills and rental agreements to forms needed for starting or managing a new business. Gale Virtual Reference Library (GVRL): Gale's online e-book platform provides users with 24/7 hassle-free access to Gale eBooks anytime, anywhere and from any mobile device.

Gale's online e-book platform provides users with 24/7 hassle-free access to Gale eBooks anytime, anywhere and from any mobile device. GREENR: Authoritative reference content in the areas of the environment, energy and natural resources.

Authoritative reference content in the areas of the environment, energy and natural resources. Health & Wellness Resource Center: Authoritative source for health information, updated daily.

Authoritative source for health information, updated daily. Health Reference Center Academic: Current, reliable health data for students and professionals.

Current, reliable health data for students and professionals. Informe Académico: Spanish-language periodicals.

Spanish-language periodicals. InfoTrac Newsstand: Searchable access to more than 2,000 global newspapers, images, broadcasts and transcripts.

Searchable access to more than 2,000 global newspapers, images, broadcasts and transcripts. Kids InfoBits : Age-appropriate, reliable, curriculum-related content to support elementary students' research and homework needs.

Age-appropriate, reliable, curriculum-related content to support elementary students' research and homework needs. Literature Resource Center : Represents the most current, comprehensive and reliable online literature database offering the broadest and most representative range of authors and their works, including a deep collection of full-text critical and literary analysis.

: Represents the most current, comprehensive and reliable online literature database offering the broadest and most representative range of authors and their works, including a deep collection of full-text critical and literary analysis. National Geographic Kids: Extensive archive of National Geographic Kids magazine with reputable, authoritative, age-appropriate digital content in science, nature, culture, archaeology and space.

Extensive archive of magazine with reputable, authoritative, age-appropriate digital content in science, nature, culture, archaeology and space. Opposing Viewpoints In Context : Explore social, cultural and political issues through a rich presentation of pro/con viewpoints, reference articles, interactive maps, infographics and more.

Explore social, cultural and political issues through a rich presentation of pro/con viewpoints, reference articles, interactive maps, infographics and more. Research In Context: Authoritative, multimedia reference and periodical content with the most-studied topics for middle school students.

Authoritative, multimedia reference and periodical content with the most-studied topics for middle school students. Scribner Writers Online: Contains more than 2,000 entries and essays on the lives and works of over 1,400 important authors from around the world. Entries place the author's work in personal and historical context.

Contains more than 2,000 entries and essays on the lives and works of over 1,400 important authors from around the world. Entries place the author's work in personal and historical context. Small Business Resource Center: Authoritative source on starting and operating a business, including accounting, finance, human resources, management, marketing, tax and more. Updated daily.

Authoritative source on starting and operating a business, including accounting, finance, human resources, management, marketing, tax and more. Updated daily. Student Resources In Context: Offers cross-curricular authoritative content aligned to national and state curriculum standards that span core subjects.

Offers cross-curricular authoritative content aligned to national and state curriculum standards that span core subjects. Twayne's Authors Online: Offers in-depth introductions to the lives and works of writers, the history and influence of literary movements and to the development of literary genres.

