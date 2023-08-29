Gale and SirsiDynix Announce Partnership That Will Expand CloudSource Index by More Than One Billion Records

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and LEHI, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, a global provider of research and learning resources, and SirsiDynix, a global leader in library technology solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will deliver more than one billion records to CloudSource, SirsiDynix's premier content and discovery services platform.

Gale-SirsiDynix CloudSource integration demo video (b-roll)
Gale-SirsiDynix CloudSource integration
The collaboration is a natural fit for the two companies, whose missions both emphasize the importance of libraries as hubs of discovery and whose software and services are dedicated to helping libraries demonstrate their value and ability to empower their communities. Working together, they aim to offer a seamless search experience for Gale and CloudSource subscribers alike.

The integration displays Gale's wide range of online databases—including full-text journal articles, newspapers, archives, and eBooks—into a single discovery index.

As the digital landscape evolves and periodical subscription costs rise at a rate of 4 to 6% per year, libraries across the globe must adapt to ensure the optimal organization of web content, raise resource awareness, and promote usage. The partnership between Gale and SirsiDynix works to tackle all three goals simultaneously. By incorporating Gale's robust collection of databases into one discovery layer:

  • Users can access the majority of the library's content, such as resources from subscription content providers, books, serials, newspapers, and more, in a centralized discovery platform.
  • Users experience direct article retrieval via Gale Direct Linking.
  • Users retrieve full-text articles as quickly as possible, bypassing common pitfalls associated with link resolvers.

"Discovery is a top priority at Gale, and we are committed to ensuring patrons, students and faculty have seamless access to the content they need, regardless of the path they take," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "We look forward to working with SirsiDynix to help our customers meet their users' information needs."

SirsiDynix, chief executive officer, Bill Davison echoes Gazzolo's excitement: "For more than 65 years, Gale has led the charge in delivering essential content to libraries, learners, and readers everywhere. We are honored to partner with them to extend the reach of this content and equip our customers—and their communities—with both the absolute best library user experience and resources that transform and enrich their lives."

For more information on the Gale-CloudSource integration and the ways it can support both libraries and patrons, join SirsiDynix for a partnership announcement webinar on Thursday, August 31.

About Cengage Group and Gale
Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

About SirsiDynix
SirsiDynix believes in the power of libraries. Transforming and shaping their communities every day, that power inspires us to connect people with knowledge at more than 23,000 libraries worldwide. SirsiDynix technology combines relevant resources with the Best Library User Experience (BLUE). With our Best-of-Breed approach, SirsiDynix gives libraries the greatest and most expansive range of options for their software. Complemented by the most experienced training, consulting, and support staff in the industry, SirsiDynix helps libraries to reach their highest potential while serving their communities. To find out more, visit www.sirsidynix.com.

