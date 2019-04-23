Gale and the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Partner to Provide Residents and Students Free Access to New Digital Resources
Gale Digital Resources Now Available at More Than 2,600 Libraries Across Pennsylvania
Apr 23, 2019, 09:00 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa. and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Commonwealth Libraries has partnered with Gale, a Cengage company, to provide more than 2,600 public, school (K-12) and intermediate unit libraries throughout Pennsylvania with free access to Gale digital resources through POWER Library, the state's electronic library. These new resources provide Pennsylvania residents, students and teachers with reliable, high-quality content that supports their educational, professional and informational needs.
"Providing Gale resources throughout our schools and public libraries ensures that all Pennsylvanians have equal access to high-quality, vetted information -- regardless of where they live in the Commonwealth," said Glenn Miller, Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Libraries at the Pennsylvania Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
Gale resources now available to POWER Library users include:
- Academic OneFile & General OneFile — with InfoTrac Collections: Full-text periodicals and popular magazines, plus, peer-reviewed journals aligned to state educational curriculums.
- Books and Authors: A readers' advisory database for discovery of books by author, genre and topic.
- Business Insights: Essentials: News, in-depth reports and statistics on companies and industries.
- Educator's Reference Complete: Academic journals and reports covering the education field.
- GREENR: Authoritative reference content in the areas of the environment, energy and natural resources.
- Health & Wellness Resource Center: Authoritative source for health information, updated daily.
- Informe Académico: Spanish-language periodicals.
- InfoTrac Newsstand: Searchable access to more than 2,000 global newspapers, broadcasts and transcripts.
- InfoTrac Student Edition: Magazines, newspapers and journals for high school students.
- Kids InfoBits: Age-appropriate, reliable, curriculum-related content to support elementary students' research and homework needs.
- LitFinder: Literary works and secondary-source materials covering world literature and more than 80,000 authors throughout history.
- Research In Context: Authoritative, multimedia reference and periodical content covering the most-studied topics for middle school students.
With a library card, Pennsylvanians can access Gale's digital resources 24/7 from any computer or mobile device. Additionally, many of the resources feature integrated workflow tools from Google and Microsoft, as well as language translation, downloadable audio and easy ways to share and save content.
Pennsylvanians can access these new resources through the POWER Library website.
"Libraries are critical infrastructure in the knowledge economy and are key to driving economic growth in their communities through the resources and services they offer," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "We are pleased to partner with the Office of Commonwealth Libraries and together we will revolutionize the research experience for libraries and patrons throughout the state with access to educational resources that empower change and lifelong learning."
About POWER Library
POWER Library is the online portal to all services provided statewide and include the E-Resources, Chat with a Librarian, PA Photos and Documents, and the Access PA Catalog & ILL System ('Find Books, Movies, and More'). POWER Library is made possible in part by Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and through Library Access Funds administered by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Department of Education, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, Governor.
About Cengage and Gale
Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com.
