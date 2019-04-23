Gale and the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Partner to Provide Residents and Students Free Access to New Digital Resources

"Providing Gale resources throughout our schools and public libraries ensures that all Pennsylvanians have equal access to high-quality, vetted information -- regardless of where they live in the Commonwealth," said Glenn Miller, Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Libraries at the Pennsylvania Office of Commonwealth Libraries.

Gale resources now available to POWER Library users include:

With a library card, Pennsylvanians can access Gale's digital resources 24/7 from any computer or mobile device. Additionally, many of the resources feature integrated workflow tools from Google and Microsoft, as well as language translation, downloadable audio and easy ways to share and save content.

Pennsylvanians can access these new resources through the POWER Library website.

"Libraries are critical infrastructure in the knowledge economy and are key to driving economic growth in their communities through the resources and services they offer," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "We are pleased to partner with the Office of Commonwealth Libraries and together we will revolutionize the research experience for libraries and patrons throughout the state with access to educational resources that empower change and lifelong learning."

About POWER Library

POWER Library is the online portal to all services provided statewide and include the E-Resources, Chat with a Librarian, PA Photos and Documents, and the Access PA Catalog & ILL System ('Find Books, Movies, and More'). POWER Library is made possible in part by Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and through Library Access Funds administered by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Department of Education, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, Governor.

Follow POWER Library on Twitter.

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, a Cengage company

248-699-8456

kayla.siefker@cengage.com

SOURCE Gale, a Cengage company

Related Links

https://www.gale.com

