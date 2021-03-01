Gale Healthcare Solutions Announces Acquisitions And Services To Meet COVID-19, National Nursing Demands

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's healthcare system continues to suffer from nursing shortages, today Gale Healthcare Solutions announced the completed acquisition of two regional healthcare staffing companies and the launch of new divisions that expand its technology-based marketplace and growing network of healthcare professionals. Gale now employs more than 25,000 clinicians in 34 states, with more than 100,000 clinicians registered nationally for per diem, contract, permanent placement, and travel assignments in acute and post-acute healthcare facilities. As one of the fastest growing firms in the nation's $18 billion healthcare temporary services industry, Gale also launched an updated brand and website that better reflect its industry leadership and expanding operations.

"Since launching, Gale Healthcare Solutions has focused on solving the national nursing shortage," said Tony Braswell, President and CEO. "Through our technology-based marketplace, pay innovations, and strategic expansion efforts, we're helping healthcare facilities secure the clinical support they so urgently need to deliver quality care."

The need for nursing professionals has never been greater:

Citing BLS data, the American Nursing Association estimates 1.1 million nurses are needed to meet U.S. demand.

found that more than half of nursing homes have insufficient staffing levels, while an study found the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened this challenge. CDC data shows more than 1.3 million people live in the nation's 15,600 nursing homes.

Gale Healthcare's expansion includes:

Travel and Acute Care Divisions. Based on success serving post-acute care facilities, Gale expanded its technology marketplace with an acute care division, offering service in Calif., Ill., Ky., N.Y., and Texas . Gale also launched a travel division to make its large clinical workforce available nationally.

To better serve nurses and healthcare facility managers, Gale launched a new website that includes job search capabilities, blog posts on healthcare topics, and other features for healthcare professionals.

About Gale Healthcare Solutions

Based in Tampa, Gale Healthcare Solutions offers a technology-based marketplace to address the national nursing shortage. Since its launch in 2016, Gale has been a leader in bringing healthcare facilities on demand workforce solutions for recruiting, credentialing, scheduling, time and attendance, communications, and pay. The mobile and web-based Gale app connects nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff, and provides caregivers with daily pay.

