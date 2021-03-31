Gale Healthcare Solutions Names New Vice-President For Human Resources

"With more nursing professionals joining us every day, strong human resources leadership is vital for our operation." Tweet this

As Vice President of Human Resources, Gingerich leads human resource functions across all Gale Healthcare divisions. Prior to joining Gale, Gingerich served as the HR Business Partner supporting the Home Health and Hospice divisions for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. She has more than ten years of professional, multinational human resources experience in healthcare, as well as SHRM-CP and PHR certifications.

"Having served in a longterm care organization, I know how vitally important it is to have a staffing solution you can count on," said Gingerich. "I look forward to being part of a team that is so committed to its caregivers and ensuring quality patient care."

Gingerich's selection follows fourth quarter 2020 internal promotions for several women:

Carissa Lundberg , Chief Administrative Officer. As CAO, Lundberg manages all Gale Healthcare support services focused on delivering exceptional service to our clients and national clinician workforce, including a 24-7 national call center and Gale's industry leading daily pay processes. Lundberg joined Gale in 2018, following its acquisition of Nursing Staffing, Inc, where she served as COO, and earlier, Western U.S. Business Development Leader.





As CAO, Lundberg manages all Gale Healthcare support services focused on delivering exceptional service to our clients and national clinician workforce, including a 24-7 national call center and Gale's industry leading daily pay processes. Lundberg joined Gale in 2018, following its acquisition of Nursing Staffing, Inc, where she served as COO, and earlier, Western U.S. Business Development Leader. Tinkie Williams , Chief Nurse Executive. Williams provides leadership and oversight of all clinical and regulatory operations for Gale's national clinical workforce. She has been instrumental in launching Gale's Acute Care Staffing Division, and in establishing a Clinical Team to manage Gale's response to COVID-19. Williams has more than 30 years of healthcare experience in acute care, clinical operations, and quality and regulatory compliance.





Williams provides leadership and oversight of all clinical and regulatory operations for Gale's national clinical workforce. She has been instrumental in launching Gale's Acute Care Staffing Division, and in establishing a Clinical Team to manage Gale's response to COVID-19. Williams has more than 30 years of healthcare experience in acute care, clinical operations, and quality and regulatory compliance. Robbin Reber , National Director of Business Development. Reber leads development of market strategies, manages corporate client engagement partnerships, and directs all association-related activities. Reber worked with Gale as a sales consultant in 2019, joined the company in early 2020, and was promoted later in the year based on her rapid success and leadership skills. She brings more than 25 years of experience in long term care sales and management.

Gale also promoted several women in key growth markets. As Regional Market Directors, Mary Ellen Raftery, Ellen Carros, Jennifer Simpson, and Lise Ketterer now oversee client and clinician relations, operations and performance across multiple states.

Nursing professionals interested in joining Gale Healthcare can search for new work options on the Gale Healthcare Job Board .

About Gale Healthcare Solutions

Gale Healthcare Solutions offers a technology-based marketplace to address the national nursing shortage. Since its 2016 launch, Gale has been a leader in bringing healthcare facilities on demand workforce solutions for recruiting, credentialing, scheduling, time and attendance, communications, and pay. The mobile and web-based Gale app connects nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff, and provides caregivers with daily pay. Based in Tampa, Gale now serves healthcare organizations through per diem, contract, permanent placement, and travel assignments in acute and post-acute healthcare settings in 34 states.

Media Contact:

Sandra Germann

813-327-4909

[email protected]

www.galehealthcaresolutions.com

SOURCE Gale Healthcare Solutions

Related Links

https://galehealthcaresolutions.com/

