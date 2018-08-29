Gale Helps Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools Improve Student Engagement with Kids InfoBits

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools District is located just outside of Cleveland in Chagrin Falls, Ohio with nearly 2,000 prek-12 students across four schools. As a technology-focused district with a mission to provide an educational experience that empowers students to maximize their potential, the district needs digital resources that not only teach students how to properly conduct research, but easily integrate into classroom curriculum and workflow. Chagrin Falls chose Kids InfoBits, an intuitive resource that introduces students to database researching.

"I love the browsing ability that comes with Kids InfoBits," said Angie Jameson, Library Media Specialist for Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools. "Introducing our students to research and synthesis skills using topics they are interested in results in much deeper engagement compared to assigning students a research topic while attempting to teach these difficult skills."

Kids InfoBits' research-friendly platform allows students to explore age-appropriate content that's continuously updated to match elementary-level curricula. Students can dive into key subjects by exploring categories like animals, arts, geography, health, literature, social studies, people and technology.

"Kids love the graphics! When we design lessons, we use the graphics to help guide the instruction," said Jameson. "Plus, students can easily find appropriate content and news with a 'child-friendly spin.' The read-aloud option and ability to translate the content into any given language…that's what made us realize just how amazing the Kids InfoBits accessibility features are."

When thinking back on her 10th grade class who had difficulty with citations, Jameson is excited that she and her team are actively introducing intermediate students to these practices—and building a strong foundation that is getting them excited about research.

Read the entire story about Chagrin Falls' success with Kids InfoBits.

