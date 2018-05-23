Gale Helps Hanover County Public Schools Tackle Teen Mental Health & Wellness with Digital eBooks from Cameron's Collection

Hanover County Public School Division is in the Richmond, VA metropolitan area and has over 18,400 prek-12 students that attend 25 schools. More than 10,000 of those students attend the middle and high schools, where the collection is available.

"As a student-centered school division with a mission of educating the whole child, we view teen mental health and wellness as an essential component of every child's education and well-being," said Julie Tate, Library Media Services Curriculum Specialist, Hanover County Public Schools. "Cameron's Collection provides our students with a digital safe haven, where they can access and explore resources privately to educate themselves and understand the mental health issues they are experiencing." It's timeliness, convenience and relevance makes it an invaluable source of information, not just for students and parents, but for our teachers and counselors to use in the classroom or group setting."

Cameron's Collection contains nearly 40 eBook titles, with topics ranging from depression, anxiety and suicide to anorexia, bullying, stress, self-injury and more. The collection also serves as an instructional resource for teachers and counselors to provide guidance to support struggling students.

With Cameron's Collection:

Students and Parents can privately access content related to sensitive teen issues via Gale's eBooks on GVRL, from school or their own device as well as discover how to find professional help.

Teachers and Counselors can use the collection as an instructional resource to help students in need as well as develop and share lessons that can be used in any classroom or group setting, encourage collaborative planning and wide spread use of a targeted resource.

The collection was created in honor of Cameron Gallagher, a bright and talented young girl battling depression and anxiety whose dream was to raise awareness and help erase the stigma about it. At the age of 16, she suddenly passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition. Gale, in collaboration with the Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation created Cameron's Collection to ensure schools are equipped with the educational resources to help struggling teens.

"Cameron's Collection was built on the foundation of hope, that if teens were battling with anxiety, depression, stress or other forms of mental health issues, they could reach into this collection and find the answers they were seeking," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "We applaud Hanover County Public Schools for investing in their students' mental health and wellness and for partnering with Gale. We are thrilled to provide their school libraries with educational resources to create positive outcomes for learners and educators. Because together, we can empower change."

