Gale In Context: For Educators Launches New Teacher Learning Center

Studies show that lack of training and ongoing support around using technology for classroom instruction is a major pain point for educators, who increasingly rely on tools for teaching in remote, in-person or hybrid learning environments. i With the Learning Center, educators get on-demand training that provides immediate access to support and guidance, anytime, anywhere.

The For Educators Learning Center enables teachers to take the lead, with on-demand training built right into their workflow

"In the last nine months, we have repeatedly seen educators given access to teaching tools without the support they need or the time for formal training," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "The For Educators Learning Center enables teachers to take the lead, with on-demand training built right into their workflow to get up and running fast."

For Educators' new Learning Center includes:

Nearly 30 on-demand training videos , ranging from 1-3 minutes on how to find classroom-ready resources, organize them for lessons and teach students with materials created in For Educators .





, ranging from 1-3 minutes on how to find classroom-ready resources, organize them for lessons and teach students with materials created in . Tips and tricks on how to make the most of product tools and features.





on how to make the most of product tools and features. Step-by-step tutorials that introduce For Educators tools and provide real-world examples on how to use the solution to plan instruction, teach independent research and collaborate with colleagues.





that introduce tools and provide real-world examples on how to use the solution to plan instruction, teach independent research and collaborate with colleagues. Sample lesson content sets to download and use immediately or customize for later use.





to download and use immediately or customize for later use. A staff on-boarding plan to help plan formal professional learning sessions with the Learning Center.





to help plan formal professional learning sessions with the Learning Center. Easy to access answers to the most commonly-asked questions and more.

Gale In Context: For Educators is an award-winning lesson planning tool that enables educators to find and personalize digital learning content, plan learning activities that work well for remote or in-person environments and provide equity for all students. Fueled by content from the Gale In Context student databases, it includes custom lesson plans and exclusive tools to help educators teach with easily-sharable, curriculum-aligned resources, while enabling seamless collaboration within and across schools and districts.

Gale will showcase Gale In Context: For Educators' new Learning Center at the Future of Education Technology (FETC) Virtual Conference, January 26-29 and at the Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) Virtual Conference, February 1-5 at the Gale virtual booth.

For more information or to request a trial, visit the Gale In Context: For Educators webpage.

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today, that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com/schools.

Follow Gale on:

i T.H.E. Journal: Most Teachers Say Classroom Tech Helps Students, but Teachers Need More Training

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, a Cengage company

248-915-9624

[email protected]

SOURCE Gale, a Cengage company

Related Links

https://www.gale.com

