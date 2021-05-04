Gale Integrates K-5 eBooks into Gale In Context: Elementary to Deliver a Better Learning Experience to Kids and Enhance Instruction

As students navigate an increasing number of digital platforms in remote and blended learning environments, it's easy for them to get frustrated. This is especially true for young students who don't currently have the digital expertise required to toggle between tools in search of the content they need. Gale In Context: Elementary's new eBook integration streamlines the learning experience in a single platform, eliminating the need to open multiple tools to access Gale's K-5 content.

"We want kids to be excited about learning, not overwhelmed. So, the fewer barriers to learning the better," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "That's why we've enhanced Gale in Context: Elementary to match how students naturally navigate online by providing content in a way that fits their existing workflows. Everything young learners need to find answers and explore their interests is now all in one place."

The Gale in Context: Elementary platform now includes a "Books" tab that seamlessly connects students directly to K-5 eBooks from Gale, providing a true one-stop-shop for elementary school content. This also increases the likelihood that students will find and read the eBooks they have access to.

Other new features and capabilities in Gale in Context: Elementary include:

Improved Book View Experience: eBooks now open in a visually-appealing, easy-to-use reader that displays content clearly.

eBooks now open in a visually-appealing, easy-to-use reader that displays content clearly. ReadSpeaker in Book View: ReadSpeaker functionality is included for every eBook and is optimized for young students.

ReadSpeaker functionality is included for every eBook and is optimized for young students. Cross Search: users can search across K-5 eBooks titles within Gale In Context: Elementary, offering a unified, kid-friendly experience. This means young learners are no longer required to log into the Gale eBooks platform to read these titles. To support multiple user paths, all K-5 eBooks are still accessible through Gale eBooks alongside the rest of a school's eBook content.

With Gale In Context: Elementary, students can find eBooks across a variety of topics and view them alongside reference, periodical and multimedia content. Unlike other eBook platforms, this wrap-around content provides context for each title and offers students an easy path to learn more. In addition, unlimited simultaneous user access and text-to-speech capability for every title provides expanded accessibility and an equitable experience for all users.

Gale In Context databases have a long history of supporting academic achievement and future-ready skill development. In a recent nationwide study conducted by Project Tomorrow® on behalf of Gale0F0Fi, 91 percent of teachers said their students' research skills improved from using the Gale In Context databases to support their assignments and projects. Additionally, after using Gale In Context: Elementary, 70 percent of the students said they were now comfortable doing a research project on their own, and 79 percent agreed that they were comfortable using online databases to support their research assignments.

Gale In Context: Elementary is an award-winning, K-5 resource that provides kid-appropriate content across a wide variety of subjects. Designed with the student in mind, Gale In Context: Elementary is an easy to use resource, aligned to standards and ready to use both in and outside of the classroom. The product is built using familiar Gale In Context design elements, making it easy for students to grow with Gale and develop their research skills as they progress to databases like Gale In Context: Middle School and Gale In Context: High School.

