Gale Launches New Accredited Online Adult High School Program to Public Libraries

Currently, there are an estimated 30 million American adults without a high school diploma . i In addition, the pandemic created the highest jobless rate since the Great Recession and unemployment rates were highest for those workers without a high school diploma. With Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School , libraries are providing local economic value through workforce development by helping adult learners reach their education and career goals.

"We partnered with Excel Education Systems because they are a leader in adult learning and have an exceptional focus on supporting adults who wish to re-enter the education system," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "As a trusted partner to public libraries, Gale understands the importance of access to education, particularly for underserved and at-risk populations. With Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School, we are helping public libraries change lives. Earning a high school diploma leads to better jobs with larger salaries, attending college and most importantly, a feeling of pride that comes with achieving your dreams."

Missouri State Library is the first state agency to deliver Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School to its communities. The program will be available to all public libraries in Missouri this month. Each library will determine their participation in the program and purchase their own scholarships to offer to qualified adults. There is no cost to students for the program, but enrollment is limited and requires a library card.

"More than 600,000 adults in Missouri don't have a high school diploma and the pandemic only exacerbated this need," said Missouri's State Librarian, Robin Westphal. "With Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School, we are implementing a program that gives Missourians an opportunity to advance their education and achieve their career goals, setting the stage for future workforces and economic growth, and we are excited to be the first state library system in the country to offer it."

Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School features:

21.5-credit curriculum aligned to national standards that prepare adults for success in college or the workplace . Learners can select from more than 100 core academic, elective, and college-level courses entirely online. The program updates and launches new courses regularly.

. Learners can select from more than 100 core academic, elective, and college-level courses entirely online. The program updates and launches new courses regularly. Regional accreditation by Cognia, the parent organization for the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Additionally, Excel Adult High School is a candidate for accreditation the Middle States Association on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CES).

by Cognia, the parent organization for the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Additionally, is a candidate for accreditation the Middle States Association on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CES). Courses are available with built-in ELL tools. Non-native English speakers have access to courses in many languages. Students can view the content in English and see the chosen language translation alongside. There's also an audio reader function for students that need or want the course content read aloud.

Non-native English speakers have access to courses in many languages. Students can view the content in English and see the chosen language translation alongside. There's also an audio reader function for students that need or want the course content read aloud. Free College-level ACE (American Council on Education) courses are available. Students can choose to take up to seven college credit courses that can transfer to accredited colleges and universities.

Students can choose to take up to seven college credit courses that can transfer to accredited colleges and universities. Flexible, self-paced schedule—finish in 12–18 months or less .

. Tuition-free . The library's subscription to the program covers the scholarship cost.

. The library's subscription to the program covers the scholarship cost. Success coaching/counseling team will assist with course selection, college planning or career guidance. Students will have access to MyPlan software to help them uncover career interests. Additionally, students are provided with information on college admissions requirements, scholarships, federal student aid and more.

will assist with course selection, college planning or career guidance. Students will have access to MyPlan software to help them uncover career interests. Additionally, students are provided with information on college admissions requirements, scholarships, federal student aid and more. Built-in, live one-on-one online tutoring program—Train the Brain — available for busy, students. Additionally, students work closely with their academic advisors and interact with their course instructors.

— available for busy, students. Additionally, students work closely with their academic advisors and interact with their course instructors. Intuitive, anytime, anywhere online platform.

Previously earned high school or GED®, HiSET ®or TASC credits accepted.

"Libraries have never been more essential to their communities. COVID-19 created a deep need for trusted community information, education, and connection that libraries were conceived to provide," said Rod Clarkson, CEO at Excel Education Systems. "By offering Excel Adult High School through partnerships with public libraries, it not only adds to their decades-old legacy of being a trusted resource, but we're also increasing the value of libraries in the digital age."

For more information, visit the Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School webpage.

About Excel

Gale partners with Excel Education Systems to deliver accredited high school diplomas through public libraries because of their long-standing commitment to providing high-quality, accredited education services to their students, including more than 20,000 adult learners. Excel High School is a nonpublic school headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and has been in operation since 2005. Since then, Excel High School has helped thousands of high school–age and adult learners graduate and move on to higher education, employment, military enlistment and job advancement.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

