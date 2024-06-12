Gale Named "Overall Career Prep Solution of the Year" in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Recognized for Driving Innovation in Career Development and Preparation with Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as winner of the "Overall Career Prep Solution of the Year" award in the sixth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep was recognized for its breakthrough innovation in career readiness and prep. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe. This is the second consecutive year that one of Gale's adult learning resources has been recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

This recognition underscores our dedication to driving innovation in career development and preparation. Post this Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test and Career Prep recognized for breakthrough innovation in career readiness and prep.

Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep is a comprehensive online tool for standardized test preparation, researching undergraduate and graduate programs, finding tuition assistance, and exploring and preparing for careers. From students preparing for AP tests and high school entrance exams, to career professionals looking for resume help, or career guidance, Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep has tools that benefit learners at any stage in their academic or professional journey.

A recent enhancement to the platform allows users to set academic and career goals, save relevant resources, and track their progress. By guiding users through objectives tied to their goals, this feature keeps learners organized and focused on their outcomes. Additionally, the resource is Spanish-language accessible. Users can toggle between English and Spanish to experience the content in their preferred language, catering to the needs of more diverse audiences.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 'Overall Career Prep Solution of the Year' by EdTech Breakthrough," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "This recognition underscores our dedication to driving innovation in career development and preparation through Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep and our commitment to providing learners with the tools they need as they embark on their next educational or career milestone."

This year's EdTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world. All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

"This award-winning tool serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking academic and career guidance. Students, and adult learners looking to expand their skills and grow their knowledge of various topics, are often faced with education materials, assessments, articles, and tips that are so complex they often feel intimidated," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Whether its high school students preparing for standardized tests, professionals seeking career changes, or individuals aiming to pursue further education, Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep offers resources to guide them toward success. It's like having a virtual career counselor and exam prep tutor at your fingertips."

For more information about Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep visit its web page.

The full list of winning products can be found on the EdTech Breakthrough Awards website.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit: EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

