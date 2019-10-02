Gale Partners with Mackin to Make Database Content Accessible and Searchable Through MackinVIA's Deep Discovery™

"Deep Discovery integrated with Gale's databases, inside MackinVIA, is an ideal pairing that shows off the efficiency and speed that this search tool is capable of handling," said Mesa Heise, director of digital services at Mackin. "The flexibility of our platform and the technical ingenuity of our two teams really works in a highly complementary manner."

MackinVIA's Deep Discovery™ makes it easier than ever to search through Gale's educational databases on MackinVIA. Entering a search term on the MackinVIA databases page directs the system to simultaneously submit that query to all participating database products in a school's MackinVIA account and displays the corresponding results count. This saves the end user time and eliminates the many steps they would have to take if they were to visit each of those databases and execute searches individually.

"Enabling deep discovery of Gale database resources through MackinVIA ensures that Gale's high-quality databases are accessible through workflows that are familiar to educators and students," said Lemma Shomali, director of K-12 products at Gale. "Removing access barriers to our products has been a strategic focus of Gale's for the last several years. We are excited to add access through MackinVIA to our school partners around the country."

Widely used in the K-12 educational space worldwide, Gale's digital, curriculum-aligned solutions cover:

Business & Economics

Humanities & Social Sciences

Law & Government

Literature & Drama

Technology

Biology

Chemistry

Environmental Science

U.S. History & World History

For more information, visit Gale's MackinVIA webpage.

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

About Mackin

For more than 35 years, Mackin has provided library and classroom materials for grades PK-12. Known for their substantial catalog that boasts more than 18,000 publishers with over 3 million print books, Mackin's ever-growing digital catalog now includes more than 2 million digital titles and products including eBooks, databases, read-alongs, audiobooks and video resources. Winner of multiple awards, including 2019 Product of the Year, customers can access all their digital resources through their free, digital management system, MackinVIA. For more information, visit www.mackin.com or call 800-245-9540.

