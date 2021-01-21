Gale Presents Session on Educational Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at ALA 2021 Midwinter Virtual Conference
Jan 21, 2021, 11:03 ET
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, a Cengage company, will host an OnDemand session on reframing education for equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) amidst the ongoing pandemic at the American Library Association (ALA) 2021 Midwinter Virtual Conference. The session will feature three leaders at the forefront of a nationwide movement toward equal access, equal opportunity education, who will provide insight and best practices.
Title:
MAKING AN IMMEDIATE POSITIVE IMPACT ON EDUCATIONAL DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION in a politically-divided, pandemic-burdened world—guidance for librarians and educators
When:
January 22-26, 2021
Where:
OnDemand at the ALA 2021 Midwinter Virtual Conference
Details:
Librarians and educators in the U.S. are operating within the most challenging environments facing any professional today. The expectations are high for librarians and educators to continuously adapt to the conditions created by the global pandemic and which are complicated by the traumatic current events that are forcing our country to confront a history of racist policy and behavior.
This OnDemand session will address:
How librarians and educators can be advocates and activists from within the systems they're trying to change.
What social justice work looks like for library and education professionals in the aftermath of a divisive election and in the midst of the pressures created by the pandemic.
How library and education professionals can take care of themselves throughout the process.
Speakers:
Speakers include:
Marisol Rerucha, Director of Culture & Community, Dave Burgess Consulting; Chief of Partnerships and Strategy, National Parents Union; Consultant, The Core Collaborative
Alexs Pate, President & CEO, Innocent Technologies; New York Times Bestselling Author
David Chard, Ph.D, President, Boston University, Wheelock School of Education
