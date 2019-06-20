Gale Previews Gale In Context: For Educators at ALA Annual & ISTE Conferences

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Gale, a Cengage company, will be previewing Gale In Context: For Educators, a new product and addition to our Gale In Context suite. This new resource makes it easy for educators to curate classroom curriculum with content sourced from their Gale In Context student databases that is aligned to state and national standards and complemented by exclusive plans to guide lessons, activities and projects. A specialized toolset allows educators to organize, customize and personalize resources independently, share with colleagues or work collaboratively to build engaging classroom materials for a rich learning environment. ALA Annual and ISTE attendees will get a sneak preview of this new innovative technology that will be available this Fall.



Why: Gale puts learners first and believes that supporting student success means empowering educators. Gale In Context: For Educators is a unique product in the market, leveraging the expansive, media-rich digital learning resources of the Gale In Context suite with the technology, tools and instructional support educators need to use those resources to supplement their classroom curriculum.



When: ALA Annual: June 21-24, 2019

ISTE Conference: June 23-26, 2019



Where: ALA Annual Conference, Booth #805, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.

ISTE Conference, Booth #2216, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA

