Gale Previews Gale In Context: For Educators' New Learning Center at ISTE20 Live Conference

What:

Gale, a Cengage company, will be previewing Gale In Context: For Educators' new Learning Center. This new professional learning hub is the base of operations for finding, organizing and learning how to teach (virtually or in-person) using the content created within For Educators. Teachers can access information in the Learning Center on how to get the most out of For Educators, such as a step-by-step "Build and Teach a Lesson" walk-through; sample content sets; on-demand videos, targeted resources for specific functionality and more. ISTE20 Live attendees will get a sneak preview of this new resource that will launch in early 2021.