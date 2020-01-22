Gale Previews New On-Demand Video Courses Platform for Public Libraries at ALA Midwinter Conference

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Gale, a Cengage company, will preview Gale Presents: Udemy, a new online learning platform for public libraries – powered by Udemy for Business – that provides patrons access to over 4,000 high-quality, on-demand video courses taught by world-class instructors across more than 75 categories. This new resource provides patrons with upskilling opportunities in areas such as business, tech, design and more to enable their professional and personal success. ALA Midwinter attendees will get a sneak preview of this new platform that will be available this winter.



Why: Gale's mission for public libraries is to help expand their role within the communities they serve by supporting their commitment to lifelong learning and workforce development. Gale Presents: Udemy helps achieve this by providing self-paced, personalized learning opportunities that help libraries transform lives.



When: January 24-27, 2020



Where: ALA Midwinter Conference, Booth #1207, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, a Cengage company

248-915-9624

kayla.siefker@cengage.com

SOURCE Gale, a Cengage company

