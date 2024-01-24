Gale Receives Platinum in 2024 Modern Library Awards from LibraryWorks for the Third Consecutive Year

Gale's Adult Learning and Youth Large Print Resources Recognized for Educational Excellence and Innovation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is pleased to announce that it has received three platinum awards in LibraryWorks' tenth annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs) for its adult learning and youth large print resources. The MLAs were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. This is the third consecutive year Gale has been recognized by the MLAs for product excellence.

"This is a tremendous honor to be recognized again by the Modern Library Awards for the third year running, said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "Customer input is what drives the development and innovation of our products. This recognition demonstrates our continued commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that meet the evolving needs of learners of all ages and validates our efforts to make learning and reading accessible, engaging and impactful."

Products and services were submitted to LibraryWorks in the fall of 2023 and sent to more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic and special libraries. Only customers experienced with these products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge them, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

Each judge scored the products on a numeric basis from 1-10, based on a series of questions regarding functionality, value, customer service experience and overall satisfaction.

Gale's 2024 MLA platinum award winners include:

Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School (platinum award): A 21.5-credit, self-paced online high school completion program that allows public libraries to offer accredited high school diplomas to adults who wish to prepare for entry into the workforce, further their careers, or attend college.



"We plan on continuing to use Gale Excel scholarships…Students have responded positively to having this product available…We strongly urge other libraries and businesses to do the same." –MLA judges

Thorndike Press - Youth Large Print (platinum award): A viable reading intervention tool, similar in size as standard print with the same cover art. These books have been proven to improve decoding, increase comprehension, and reduce anxiety in developing, below-grade-level, and emerging bilingual readers.



"Thorndike has truly opened up the landscape for large print books to all ages. As a public and school librarian I have seen large print only used for adults and the books were double the size and carried a sort of stigma. With the product Thorndike presents to school libraries and beyond, the books look and feel the same [as standard print] while offering the reader a chance at finally finishing a book on their own with no headache or strain from the small print. I consider these books to be a game changer and encourage librarians throughout our system to purchase them." –MLA judge

Gale Presents: Udemy (platinum award): Public libraries can connect patrons to more than 25,000 on-demand video courses for upskilling or reskilling in business, technology, and personal development. Thousands of courses are taught by native speakers in 14 different languages, helping libraries reach their diverse communities.



"We've subscribed to Gale Presents: Udemy since 2020 (over 3 years) and successfully marketed it to a variety of audiences in our community, and it has been and remains well-received." –MLA judge

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, "Gale's adult learning and youth large print resources have consistently stood out for their industry leadership and innovation. Their strong partnerships and quality resources have consistently delivered exceptional value to libraries and their users, inspiring individuals to learn, read, grow and succeed."

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor. https://www.libraryworks.com/

About the Modern Library Awards program

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems. https://www.modernlibraryawards.com/

