Gale Receives Platinum in 2025 Modern Library Awards from LibraryWorks for the Fourth Consecutive Year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is pleased to announce that it has received four platinum awards in LibraryWorks' eleventh annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs) for its adult learning and youth large print resources. The MLAs were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. This is the fourth consecutive year Gale has been recognized by the MLAs for product excellence.

This recognition is more validation that our products continue to break barriers and reach new heights in education. Post this Gale is a 2025 Modern Library Awards Multiyear Platinum Winner.

"Being recognized for the fourth year running is a testament to Gale's unwavering commitment to innovative learning resources," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "Customer motivation is at the heart of everything we do to provide the best accessible learning and reading experiences for learners of all ages. This recognition is more validation that our products continue to break barriers and reach new heights in education, and we are thrilled to receive such an honor."

Products and services were submitted to LibraryWorks in the fall of 2024 and sent to more than 90,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic and special libraries. Only customers experienced with these products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge them, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

Each judge scored the products on a numeric basis from 1-10, based on a series of questions regarding functionality, value, customer service experience and overall satisfaction.

Gale's 2025 MLA platinum award winners include:

Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep (platinum award): offers a comprehensive set of tools to support individuals on their educational and professional journeys. Whether for high school students preparing for standardized tests, working adults seeking career changes, or those pursuing further education, the platform provides resources for success.

"This is the best database relating to college and career preparation for teens that we use at our library! It has so many resources and the patrons love it!" –MLA judge

Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School (platinum award): A 21.5-credit, self-paced online high school completion program that allows public libraries to offer accredited high school diplomas to adults who wish to prepare for entry into the workforce, further their careers, or attend college.

"Our patrons have overcome significant challenges to achieve their goal of earning a high school diploma through the Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School. I cannot emphasize enough just how impactful this program is and how it improves the lives of our graduates. Gale has helped our library system further our mission to provide services that have a truly positive impact on our community." –MLA judge

Thorndike Press - Youth Large Print (platinum award): A viable reading intervention tool, similar in size as standard print with the same cover art. These books have been proven to improve decoding, increase comprehension, and reduce anxiety in developing, below-grade-level, and emerging bilingual readers.

"Thorndike Large Print books for youth have been instrumental in helping me reach students who are struggling with reading, students who don't enjoy reading and students who have no issues with reading! These books are for ALL my students, and because they are so accessible, ALL students can enjoy them and reap the benefits. I couldn't highly recommend them enough." –MLA judge

Gale Presents: Udemy (platinum award): Public libraries can connect patrons to nearly 30,000 on-demand video courses for upskilling or reskilling in business, technology, and personal development. Thousands of courses are taught by native speakers in 14 different languages, helping libraries reach their diverse communities.

"(Our) Public Library is proud to offer Udemy Business as a valuable resource for our community. It provides access to a wide range of professional development courses. It helps equip our patrons with educational tools so that they are able to be successful in their career and beyond." –MLA judge

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager noted, "It's hardly a surprise that Gale continues to score high. The strong partnerships they have established with libraries are what differentiate and drive their industry leadership. The quality and innovation of their adult learning and youth large print resources are truly impacting and changing the lives of all learners, keeping the company at the forefront of the market."

