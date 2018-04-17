Gale Streamlines Workflow for Instructors and Students with New LMS Integration to Support Classroom Learning

Educators want to incorporate digital resources into their lesson plans and assignments, but typically don't have the time to search through multiple programs or platforms to find or create content themselves. Additionally, most are unaware of the high-quality resources available through their library. With this LMS integration, instructors can embed links to Gale resources into their courses and assignments from within their LMS, enabling students to access Gale content directly from their assignment, within their workflow.

Since the integration follows the natural workflow within the LMS, instructors don't need to learn a new process for integrating content.

Read our blog on the new LMS integration, here.

Gretta Rogne, MEd., secondary instructional technology specialist at New Caney Independent School District in Texas had great success with the beta version of the new LMS integration with Canvas, and experienced a significant increase in usage: "Our teachers were extremely pleased with the ease of use and simple setup. The ability to search and embed into specific assignments, discussions and pages, without ever leaving our Canvas environment has increased usage of our Gale databases. The more tools and integrations we make accessible in Canvas, the greater usage we see in our resources."

Benefits of Gale's new LMS integration include:

Single Sign-on: provides single sign-on access to Gale resources from within LTI-compliant learning management systems, with no additional passwords or authentication needed;

provides single sign-on access to Gale resources from within LTI-compliant learning management systems, with no additional passwords or authentication needed; Deep Linking : allows instructors to easily embed Gale content directly into assignments, discussions, quizzes and more;

allows instructors to easily embed Gale content directly into assignments, discussions, quizzes and more; Streamlined Workflow: provides a seamless integration experience within the user's workflow, reducing the time and the steps involved in incorporating Gale content into a course.

"Our LMS integration allows libraries to extend the value of their Gale resources to meet classroom needs," said Liz Mason, Senior Vice President of Product at Gale. "This is core to our mission to connect libraries to learners by enriching the relationship between librarians and educators to transform the way students learn."

To learn more about Gale's new LMS integration, visit: https://www.gale.com/workflow.

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when, and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, a Cengage company

248-699-8456

kayla.siefker@cengage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gale-streamlines-workflow-for-instructors-and-students-with-new-lms-integration-to-support-classroom-learning-300630764.html

SOURCE Gale, a Cengage company

Related Links

http://www.gale.com

