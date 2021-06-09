Gale to Host Educators' Virtual Prom to Celebrate the End of the K-12 School Year and Encourage Continuous Self-Care
Jun 09, 2021, 09:03 ET
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
Gale, a Cengage company, will host the Educators' Virtual Prom: It's time to Celebrate You!, a virtual event where Solution Tree author, Tina H. Boogren, will share tips from her Gale eBooks: Professional Learning title, 180 Days of Self-Care for Busy Educators, to help K-12 educators lead a happy, fulfilled life inside and outside the classroom.
Why:
It's no secret that educators' jobs have become tougher than ever. According to a recent EdWeek Research Center survey, 84% of teachers said that teaching is more stressful than it was before the pandemic. With longer work hours, struggles to engage students remotely and repeated pivots from hybrid to remote to in-person instruction, this school year has been a stressful whirlwind for educators, and their mental well-being needs some TLC. And there's no better way to close out a tough school than with a party that celebrates all their hard work, along with some self-care tips!
As a gift for attending, all participants will receive access to the first chapter of Tina's book, 180 Days of Self-Care for Busy Educators as well as an Educator Self-Care Party Planner, with tips for hosting a similar event(s) with teammates. Additionally, 100 lucky attendees will win a complete hard copy of Tina's book!
When:
June 16, 2021 at 8 p.m.— 8:30 p.m. Eastern time
Where:
Online via Zoom (register via Facebook)
Register:
Presenter:
Tina H. Boogren is an award-winning educator, bestselling author and highly sought-after speaker. She is deeply committed to supporting educators so that they can support their students. Dr. Boogren has written numerous books focused on quality instruction, coaching, mentoring and wellness. She also hosts the weekly podcast Self-Care for Educators with Dr. Tina H. Boogren. Visit her website: www.selfcareforeducators.com.
NOTE TO REPORTERS: We encourage reporters to check out and attend the event. For additional information, please reach out to Kayla Siefker, 248-915-9624, [email protected].
About Cengage and Gale
Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today, that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit www.gale.com/schools.
