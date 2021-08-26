Gale to Host Impact Live 2021: Free Virtual Event Exclusively for Public Libraries

The theme of Impact Live 2021 is Connect, Inspire and Elevate . In March 2020, 99% of all public libraries closed due to the pandemic, pausing physical access to critical child development and educational resources for individuals and families in almost every community in the country. Impact Live is an opportunity for public libraries to get back on track by connecting, inspiring, and evolving alongside peers and experts in their field.

With Impact Live, we want to connect conversations and learnings in a big way and help libraries and communities thrive.

"Libraries keep communities connected in ways that bring us all closer together," said Brian Risse, vice president of public library sales at Gale. "We miss the face-to-face interactions that conferences and meetings give us and coming together virtually in this way allows us a path to still share trends and challenges. With Impact Live, we want to connect conversations and learnings in a big way—and most importantly, inspire the actions that help libraries, and their communities thrive."

Keynote speakers include:

Impact Live will feature five learning tracks across the two-day event:

DAY ONE TRACKS

Literacy: improve outcomes through programming, outreach, and community partnerships.

Workforce: fuel local economy by strengthening the employability of workers and job seekers.

fuel local economy by strengthening the employability of workers and job seekers. Equity: discover how libraries are meeting their equity, diversity, and inclusion goals to maximize community impact.

DAY TWO TRACKS

Data: transform library operations through data-driven planning and decision-making.

transform library operations through data-driven planning and decision-making. Entrepreneurship: become the destination for the local business community and help bolster economic recovery.

The event also features built-in breaks for chair yoga and mindfulness, and prizes will be given away to participants who actively engage in the virtual experience. Sessions will be posted on-demand and all registrants will have access to the session recordings.

To register visit: https://cvent.me/avPNZZ?RefId=PR.

Impact Live Virtual Event Details:

What: Impact Live 2021

When: September 29-30, 2021 (two half-days)

Time: 1:00 PM ET to 5:00 PM ET each day

Where: Virtual event

Cost: Free

Register: https://cvent.me/avPNZZ?RefId=PR

Event Hashtag: #impactlive

NOTE TO REPORTERS: If you are interested in attending Impact Live and/or speaking with any of presenters, please reach out to Kayla Siefker.

